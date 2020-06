Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator

NEW LISTING!! ELEVATOR to all Levels! Captivating setting in Foxhall Crescents with one of the largest, beautifully landscaped exterior gardens. Stunning views from the living room and dining room. Fabulous kitchen with all the right bells and whistles! Enjoy coffee in the kitchen or on the back patio. This three level home has a wonderful floor plan for entertaining and everyday living.