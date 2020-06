Amenities

dishwasher extra storage refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage refrigerator Property Amenities

Perfect condo with its own entrance from the street! This large studio, converted 1BA has a full wall of built-in bookcases, kitchenette, south-facing light, waiting room and an extra storage unit. Water and gas are included in the rent. Perfect as a studio or home-office. On Connecticut Ave. NW close to downtown DC, beltway and retail. Won't last long at this price!