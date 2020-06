Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage microwave Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry

Perfect condo with its own entrance from the street! This large studio, converted 1BA has a full wall of built-in bookcases, kitchenette, south-facing light, waiting room and an extra storage unit. Perfect as a studio or home-office. Street parking. Common laundry in building. Community library on 2nd floor. On Connecticut Ave. NW close to downtown DC, beltway and retail. All utilities included aside from electric. Won't last long at this price! AVAILABLE DECEMBER 15.