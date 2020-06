Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Renovated, beautiful, bright and spacious! This 1BR has den that could be a 2nd BR or office. Features beaming hardwood floors throughout, SS appliances, W/D, ceiling fans, free basic wi-fi, alarm sys. EZ parking and EZ access to Petworth/Fort Totten Metros! Pets 2 max <35lbs. Max 2 applicants to qualify. Available Now!



More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/24261



(RLNE4628241)