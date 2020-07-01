All apartments in Washington
4627 East Capitol St SE
Last updated September 15 2019 at 9:55 PM

4627 East Capitol St SE

4627 East Capitol Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4627 East Capitol Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20019
Marshall Heights - Lincoln Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
FOR RENT! CITY LIVING In This UPDATED ROWHOME! Three Levels of Style and Charmed Located in Marshall Heights. Ready to Move In. Airy and Bright 2 Br, 1 Full Bath. Features; Recently Updated. Fresh Paint Throughout, Gas Range Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator. Ceiling Fans, Beautiful Lighting, Ceramic Flooring Kitchen, Hardwood Flooring Main and Upper Levels. Generous Size Bedrooms, Spacious Living and Dining Area. Tons of Natural Light. Lower Level Complete with Large Fully Finished Basement. Washer / Dryer Included. Fence Rear Yard with Storage Shed. Conveniently Located Near Shops, Restaurants, And Commuter Routes. No Pets. Gas, Water, Electric Separate. Don't Miss This One! Unpack Your Bags and Move Right In. COMPLETE APPLICATION AT: WWW.KSTREETPM.COM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4627 East Capitol St SE have any available units?
4627 East Capitol St SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4627 East Capitol St SE have?
Some of 4627 East Capitol St SE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4627 East Capitol St SE currently offering any rent specials?
4627 East Capitol St SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4627 East Capitol St SE pet-friendly?
No, 4627 East Capitol St SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4627 East Capitol St SE offer parking?
No, 4627 East Capitol St SE does not offer parking.
Does 4627 East Capitol St SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4627 East Capitol St SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4627 East Capitol St SE have a pool?
No, 4627 East Capitol St SE does not have a pool.
Does 4627 East Capitol St SE have accessible units?
No, 4627 East Capitol St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 4627 East Capitol St SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4627 East Capitol St SE has units with dishwashers.

