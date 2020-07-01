4627 East Capitol St SE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

FOR RENT! CITY LIVING In This UPDATED ROWHOME! Three Levels of Style and Charmed Located in Marshall Heights. Ready to Move In. Airy and Bright 2 Br, 1 Full Bath. Features; Recently Updated. Fresh Paint Throughout, Gas Range Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator. Ceiling Fans, Beautiful Lighting, Ceramic Flooring Kitchen, Hardwood Flooring Main and Upper Levels. Generous Size Bedrooms, Spacious Living and Dining Area. Tons of Natural Light. Lower Level Complete with Large Fully Finished Basement. Washer / Dryer Included. Fence Rear Yard with Storage Shed. Conveniently Located Near Shops, Restaurants, And Commuter Routes. No Pets. Gas, Water, Electric Separate. Don't Miss This One! Unpack Your Bags and Move Right In. COMPLETE APPLICATION AT: WWW.KSTREETPM.COM