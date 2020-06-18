Amenities

4621 9th Street, NW Available 07/15/19 Spacious Townhouse in Petworth 4 Bedrooms with Parking - Spacious Townhouse offers the best Petworth has to offer! Great living area with hardwood floors takes you to Four bedrooms to choose from with sunrooms!. 3 Baths plus off-street parking. A Recreation Room tops it off with the amenities!



FLOOR PLAN:

Square Feet - 1,440

First Level: Entry Foyer, Living Room, Dining Room, Open/Modern Kitchen, Sun Room, and Bath

Second Level: 4 Bedrooms (various sizes, 2 with sunrooms) and Hall Bath

Lower Level: Recreation Room, Bonus Room (no window) Bath and Laundry Room



Monthly rent is $3,000.00. Tenant pays all utilities. Off-street Parking

Min. of one (1) year lease term. At lease signing please have one (1) month's rent, a security deposit equal to one (1) month's rent.



On-line rental application process: $75.00 application/credit check fee per applicant. Income/Credit guidelines apply. Minimum FICO Score 650 Required Per Adult.



Inquiries, please email Craig Shireman "Craig the Chatel Chateau Specialist" CRAIG@CHATEL.US or call (202) 338-0500 CHATEL REAL ESTATE www.ChatelRealEstate.com



Professionally managed by Chatel Real Estate, Inc.



