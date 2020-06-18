All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 14 2019 at 10:26 AM

4621 9th Street, NW

4621 9th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

4621 9th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
4621 9th Street, NW Available 07/15/19 Spacious Townhouse in Petworth 4 Bedrooms with Parking - Spacious Townhouse offers the best Petworth has to offer! Great living area with hardwood floors takes you to Four bedrooms to choose from with sunrooms!. 3 Baths plus off-street parking. A Recreation Room tops it off with the amenities!

FLOOR PLAN:
Square Feet - 1,440
First Level: Entry Foyer, Living Room, Dining Room, Open/Modern Kitchen, Sun Room, and Bath
Second Level: 4 Bedrooms (various sizes, 2 with sunrooms) and Hall Bath
Lower Level: Recreation Room, Bonus Room (no window) Bath and Laundry Room

Monthly rent is $3,000.00. Tenant pays all utilities. Off-street Parking
Min. of one (1) year lease term. At lease signing please have one (1) month's rent, a security deposit equal to one (1) month's rent.

On-line rental application process: $75.00 application/credit check fee per applicant. Income/Credit guidelines apply. Minimum FICO Score 650 Required Per Adult.

Inquiries, please email Craig Shireman "Craig the Chatel Chateau Specialist" CRAIG@CHATEL.US or call (202) 338-0500 CHATEL REAL ESTATE www.ChatelRealEstate.com

Professionally managed by Chatel Real Estate, Inc.

(RLNE4022032)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

