4613 Georgia Ave NW

Big 4+ BR House w/Parking!!! - Renters Warehouse proudly presents to you this big and spacious 4+ bedroom house right on Georgia Avenue with Parking, not far from the metro! $200 INCENTIVE to sign before Jan1! Main level has charming entry foyer, large living room, dining room, big kitchen, and mudroom with laundry and access to the rear yard and parking. 2nd level has 2 large bedrooms, 3rd smaller bedroom, and a full bath. Basement has additional bedroom, plus another room which could be used as guest space. property is located right on Georgia Avenue not far from the Petworth Metro and easy access to shopping! Qualification: Minimum credit score 620 or higher AND combined annual income $105K or more. $50 non-refundable application fee, $10/month utility and maintenance reduction program added to rent. $99 move-in charge/property. Owner is accepting ALL applications. Schedule showing through link. Questions? Text Brian at 202-431-5256.



