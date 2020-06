Amenities

Welcome home to your new 2 bed/ 2.5 bath condo nestled in a courtyard in Foxhall Village. This newly painted 2 level home offers a spacious living room w/wood-burning fireplace, French doors that open to your private balcony, newly renovated hardwood floors throughout and washer/ dryer in unit! One assigned parking spot is also included! Last but not least, minutes to quaint restaurants & bars in Palisades. Available immediately!