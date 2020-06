Amenities

Modern Basement on North Capitol NE in the Brookland/Petworth/Fort Totten area. This place is walking distance to Fort Totten Metro/Brookland CU Metro. There are city buses running right in front your door. The area is secure and safe very quite. The basement is fully furnished, with TV, wifi, cable, washer n dryer, private entrance, bathroom and room. The basement has NO KITCHEN.