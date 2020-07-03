Amenities

451 Newton Pl NW - 3BR 2.5 BA House in Petworth - 451 Newton Place NW #A Washington, DC 20010

3BR 2.5BA in Petworth

$2,995/mo for a 18 - 24 Month Lease OR $3,150 for 12 Month Lease - Tenant Pays All Utilities - No Pets

Central AC & Radiated Heat - Washer & Dryer In Basement - 12-24 Month Lease Start

$35/ month Resident benefit package (Please speak with one of our leasing agents for more information)



Video Walkthrough - https://youtu.be/ErlBVxaB3Uw



UNIT FEATURES:

Hardwood Floors Throughout - Traditional Layout

Turn of the Century Molding and Original Doors, Knobs, Lighting - A Classic!

Open Kitchen with Dishwasher, Disposal, Refrigerator, Combo Gas Microwave and Stove

2 Private Decks and Backyard

Full Bath Upstairs & in the Basement & Half Bath Powder Room Downstairs

Additional Wet Bar In Basement



BUILDING AND LOCATION:

AMENITIES, NEARBY,

86% Walkscore!

Walk To: Yes! Organic Market, Gee's Market, Dunkin Donuts, Panera Bread, Tons of Day and Nightlife!

Bike To: Adams Morgan, Dupont, Columbia Heights, Shaw

Metro Lines - Red - Transfer to: Orange, Blue, Silver, Green, Yellow



TERMS:

- $65 App Fee per person, 1 Month's Rent Security Deposit

- Exempt from Rent Control



EJF Real Estate Services Inc.

1428 U Street NW, Second Floor

Washington, DC 20009

Main Line: 202.537.1801



No Pets Allowed



