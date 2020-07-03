All apartments in Washington
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
451 Newton Place NW
Last updated February 11 2020 at 12:35 AM

451 Newton Place NW

451 Newton Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

451 Newton Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
rent controlled
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
rent controlled
451 Newton Pl NW - 3BR 2.5 BA House in Petworth - 451 Newton Place NW #A Washington, DC 20010
3BR 2.5BA in Petworth
$2,995/mo for a 18 - 24 Month Lease OR $3,150 for 12 Month Lease - Tenant Pays All Utilities - No Pets
Central AC & Radiated Heat - Washer & Dryer In Basement - 12-24 Month Lease Start
$35/ month Resident benefit package (Please speak with one of our leasing agents for more information)

Video Walkthrough - https://youtu.be/ErlBVxaB3Uw

UNIT FEATURES:
Hardwood Floors Throughout - Traditional Layout
Turn of the Century Molding and Original Doors, Knobs, Lighting - A Classic!
Open Kitchen with Dishwasher, Disposal, Refrigerator, Combo Gas Microwave and Stove
2 Private Decks and Backyard
Full Bath Upstairs & in the Basement & Half Bath Powder Room Downstairs
Additional Wet Bar In Basement

BUILDING AND LOCATION:
AMENITIES, NEARBY,
86% Walkscore!
Walk To: Yes! Organic Market, Gee's Market, Dunkin Donuts, Panera Bread, Tons of Day and Nightlife!
Bike To: Adams Morgan, Dupont, Columbia Heights, Shaw
Metro Lines - Red - Transfer to: Orange, Blue, Silver, Green, Yellow

TERMS:
- $65 App Fee per person, 1 Month's Rent Security Deposit
- Exempt from Rent Control

EJF Real Estate Services Inc.
1428 U Street NW, Second Floor
Washington, DC 20009
Main Line: 202.537.1801

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2329733)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 451 Newton Place NW have any available units?
451 Newton Place NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 451 Newton Place NW have?
Some of 451 Newton Place NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 451 Newton Place NW currently offering any rent specials?
451 Newton Place NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 451 Newton Place NW pet-friendly?
No, 451 Newton Place NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 451 Newton Place NW offer parking?
No, 451 Newton Place NW does not offer parking.
Does 451 Newton Place NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 451 Newton Place NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 451 Newton Place NW have a pool?
No, 451 Newton Place NW does not have a pool.
Does 451 Newton Place NW have accessible units?
No, 451 Newton Place NW does not have accessible units.
Does 451 Newton Place NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 451 Newton Place NW has units with dishwashers.

