Amenities
451 Newton Pl NW - 3BR 2.5 BA House in Petworth - 451 Newton Place NW #A Washington, DC 20010
3BR 2.5BA in Petworth
$2,995/mo for a 18 - 24 Month Lease OR $3,150 for 12 Month Lease - Tenant Pays All Utilities - No Pets
Central AC & Radiated Heat - Washer & Dryer In Basement - 12-24 Month Lease Start
$35/ month Resident benefit package (Please speak with one of our leasing agents for more information)
Video Walkthrough - https://youtu.be/ErlBVxaB3Uw
UNIT FEATURES:
Hardwood Floors Throughout - Traditional Layout
Turn of the Century Molding and Original Doors, Knobs, Lighting - A Classic!
Open Kitchen with Dishwasher, Disposal, Refrigerator, Combo Gas Microwave and Stove
2 Private Decks and Backyard
Full Bath Upstairs & in the Basement & Half Bath Powder Room Downstairs
Additional Wet Bar In Basement
BUILDING AND LOCATION:
AMENITIES, NEARBY,
86% Walkscore!
Walk To: Yes! Organic Market, Gee's Market, Dunkin Donuts, Panera Bread, Tons of Day and Nightlife!
Bike To: Adams Morgan, Dupont, Columbia Heights, Shaw
Metro Lines - Red - Transfer to: Orange, Blue, Silver, Green, Yellow
TERMS:
- $65 App Fee per person, 1 Month's Rent Security Deposit
- Exempt from Rent Control
No Pets Allowed
