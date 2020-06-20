4504 15TH STREET NW

All apartments in Washington
Location

4504 15th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
pool
Open House 3/6 @6PM. All New Price! Best Value in DC!! New Year... New Home?All New Renovation.Modern Conveniences of 2020 upgrade this rock solid 1917 Row-House. Practically a New 102 year old house! This is your opportunity to be the first to enjoy this "New Home", located in the active 16th St Heights Neighborhood Assoc. AMAZING VALUE for of a Gorgeous Fully Renovated Home with 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms designed for entertaining w/ Wood Floors and Recessed Lighting Throughout. Gourmet Kitchen Large Island, Premium Quartz Counter-tops, Stainless Steel Appliances Plus Breakfast Room. This is the home for you. Main Floor - Sun-filled Large Living Room w/ Decorative Fireplace connects to the Dining Room, a 1/2 Bath, Gourmet Kitchen, Rear Deck and access to the Rear Yard. Upstairs - A Huge Master Bedroom Suite across the front of the house has a spacious Master Bath with a Dual Vanity and Bright White Tiled Walk-in Shower. Down the hall are 2 Additional Bedrooms, a Full Bath, Front Load/Stacked Laundry & Attic access for Extra Storage. WalkScore.com Ratings- "Very Walkable" and "Good Transit" and "Very Bikeable" Most errands can be Accomplished on foot.-3 Blocks to Capital BikeShare Stations.- 20 minute walk to the Metrorail Blue/Green/Yellow Lines at the COLUMBIA HEIGHTS STATION "OR"GEORGIA AVE PETWORTH STATION Nearby parks include Upshur Pool, Upshur Recreation Center and Upshur Park.The neighborhood grocery stores are Super Saver Grocery, Morazan Grocery Store and Midnight Delicatessen. Nearby coffee shops include Highlands, Buna Coffeehouse and Lulabelle's Sweet Shop. Nearby restaurants include Catrachitos Restaurant, Addis Deli and 14th Street Snack Bar.Many more shops and restaurants are close by."Drive or walk through 16th Street Heights and you'll see a neighborhood of single-family homes with ample yardage, along with several blocks of rowhomes, the rare apartment building, and two small commercial strips. It's a quiet, restorative atmosphere that's lured more and more community-oriented people over the years." UrbanTurf. Good Credit a must. No Smoking or Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

