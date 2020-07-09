Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities bbq/grill

45 Hanover Pl NW Available 08/08/20 Bright Bloomindale Beauty! - Have your personal nest in the charming neighborhood of Bloomingdale! This delightful three-bedroom home has the friendly feel of suburban peace with the exciting twist of city convenience!



The main level of this home includes hardwood flooring and an open concept design. Step into the kitchen, which features ample cabinet and counter space. You'll be led to a private outdoor patio ideal for hosting summer BBQs or evening wine nights with friends. Head to the second level there are three well-appointed bedrooms with plush carpeting and great closet space. You'll be amazed by the storage found in this home!



Bloomingdale is one of the best neighborhoods in town. The blossoming restaurant scene gets national coverage and includes such favorites as the Red Hen and Tyber Creek Wine Bar & Kitchen. Big Bear Cafe is the go-to spot for caffeine and casual meals. Bus lines run along North Capitol Street, as well as Rhode Island and Florida Avenues for easy commutes. Additionally, both the Shaw-Howard and NoMA-Gallaudet Metro Stations are nearby.



Security deposit is equal to one month's rent. Tenant responsible for electric. Sorry, no pets.



To view all of our available properties, or to contact our team, please visit www.nest-dc.com.



No Pets Allowed



