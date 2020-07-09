All apartments in Washington
45 Hanover Pl NW

45 Hanover Place NW · (202) 540-8038
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

45 Hanover Place NW, Washington, DC 20001
Logan Circle - Shaw

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 45 Hanover Pl NW · Avail. Aug 8

$2,800

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
45 Hanover Pl NW Available 08/08/20 Bright Bloomindale Beauty! - Have your personal nest in the charming neighborhood of Bloomingdale! This delightful three-bedroom home has the friendly feel of suburban peace with the exciting twist of city convenience!

The main level of this home includes hardwood flooring and an open concept design. Step into the kitchen, which features ample cabinet and counter space. You'll be led to a private outdoor patio ideal for hosting summer BBQs or evening wine nights with friends. Head to the second level there are three well-appointed bedrooms with plush carpeting and great closet space. You'll be amazed by the storage found in this home!

Bloomingdale is one of the best neighborhoods in town. The blossoming restaurant scene gets national coverage and includes such favorites as the Red Hen and Tyber Creek Wine Bar & Kitchen. Big Bear Cafe is the go-to spot for caffeine and casual meals. Bus lines run along North Capitol Street, as well as Rhode Island and Florida Avenues for easy commutes. Additionally, both the Shaw-Howard and NoMA-Gallaudet Metro Stations are nearby.

Security deposit is equal to one month's rent. Tenant responsible for electric. Sorry, no pets.

To view all of our available properties, or to contact our team, please visit www.nest-dc.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4204462)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 Hanover Pl NW have any available units?
45 Hanover Pl NW has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 45 Hanover Pl NW have?
Some of 45 Hanover Pl NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 Hanover Pl NW currently offering any rent specials?
45 Hanover Pl NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 Hanover Pl NW pet-friendly?
No, 45 Hanover Pl NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 45 Hanover Pl NW offer parking?
No, 45 Hanover Pl NW does not offer parking.
Does 45 Hanover Pl NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45 Hanover Pl NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 Hanover Pl NW have a pool?
No, 45 Hanover Pl NW does not have a pool.
Does 45 Hanover Pl NW have accessible units?
No, 45 Hanover Pl NW does not have accessible units.
Does 45 Hanover Pl NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 45 Hanover Pl NW does not have units with dishwashers.
