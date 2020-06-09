445 Lamont St NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Washingtonian townhouse on Park View - Property Id: 258585



This home boasts everything you could want. The open floor plan with a large island is perfect for entertaining. Sun streams through the south-facing front windows. Exposed brick adds character. The backyard is a shady oasis in the city. Upstairs, you have 3 bedrooms, laundry and two full baths including a killer suite with exposed brick, double closets, a private deck, and an ensuite marble bath featuring double sinks and a large glass shower. The walk-out basement offers even more finished space with a family room, fourth bedroom and third full bath (the 2nd living room could be converted into fifth bedroom for an additional cost). Solar panels recently installed could save you a few hundred $$ of electricity every month.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/258585

Property Id 258585



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5704860)