445 Lamont St NW
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

445 Lamont St NW

445 Lamont Street Northwest · (202) 560-4378
Location

445 Lamont Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3.5 baths, $5000 · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1880 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This home boasts everything you could want. The open floor plan with a large island is perfect for entertaining. Sun streams through the south-facing front windows. Exposed brick adds character. The backyard is a shady oasis in the city. Upstairs, you have 3 bedrooms, laundry and two full baths including a killer suite with exposed brick, double closets, a private deck, and an ensuite marble bath featuring double sinks and a large glass shower. The walk-out basement offers even more finished space with a family room, fourth bedroom and third full bath (the 2nd living room could be converted into fifth bedroom for an additional cost). Solar panels recently installed could save you a few hundred $$ of electricity every month.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 445 Lamont St NW have any available units?
445 Lamont St NW has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 445 Lamont St NW have?
Some of 445 Lamont St NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 445 Lamont St NW currently offering any rent specials?
445 Lamont St NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 445 Lamont St NW pet-friendly?
No, 445 Lamont St NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 445 Lamont St NW offer parking?
No, 445 Lamont St NW does not offer parking.
Does 445 Lamont St NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 445 Lamont St NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 445 Lamont St NW have a pool?
No, 445 Lamont St NW does not have a pool.
Does 445 Lamont St NW have accessible units?
No, 445 Lamont St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 445 Lamont St NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 445 Lamont St NW has units with dishwashers.
