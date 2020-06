4448 Q ST NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking clubhouse

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking

*OPTIONAL SHORT TERM LEASE POSSIBLE* CHARMING & SPACIOUS FOXHALL VILLAGE HOME OFFERING 2400+ SF ON THREE LEVELS WITH TOTAL FIVE BEDROOMS. EXCELLENT LOCATION/WALK TO GEORGETOWN UNIV, GU NURSING/MEDICAL SCHOOLS, STEPS TO PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION. VERY CONVENIENT LOCATION. LOVELY, LARGE LIVING ROOM, SEPARATE DINING ROOM W/ PRETTY CHANDELIER & WALL SCONCES, SLIDING DOORS TO OUTDOOR DECK, ATTRACTIVE ALL WHITE KITCHEN W/ ABUNDANT CABINETS, BLUE/WHITE TILED BAR SINK W/STORAGE. SECOND LEVEL FEATURES VERY LARGE MASTER BEDROOM, TWO ADDITIONAL BEDROOMS, ONE FULL BATH, SUNNY AND BRIGHT ROOMS. LOWER LEVEL FEATURES TWO SPACIOUS BEDROOMS, (OR USE AS RECREATION ROOM W/ SEPARATE RENTAL UNIT) KITCHENETTE, FULL BATH, SEPARATE ENTRANCE, & WASHER/DRYER. ABUNDANT STORAGE. ON SITE THREE CAR PARKING!! QUIET, Q STREET CIRCLE LOCATION - A PARK LIKE SETTING. LOVELY HISTORIC NEIGHBORHOOD. IMMEDIATE AVAILABILITY!