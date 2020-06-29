4444 CONNECTICUT AVE NW #207

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful 1 Bedroom AND DEN unit in The Hastings. Updated kitchen with maple cabinets and granite countertops. Wood flooring throughoutBalcony overlooking Albemarle Street.Washer and dryer in Unit.Unit being painted. Assigned garage space - #27Tenant pays electric and move in feeAvailable June 1st.