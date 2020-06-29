All apartments in Washington
Washington, DC
4444 CONNECTICUT AVE NW #207
4444 CONNECTICUT AVE NW #207

4444 Connecticut Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Washington
Van Ness - Forest Hills
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

4444 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20008
Van Ness - Forest Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful 1 Bedroom AND DEN unit in The Hastings. Updated kitchen with maple cabinets and granite countertops. Wood flooring throughoutBalcony overlooking Albemarle Street.Washer and dryer in Unit.Unit being painted. Assigned garage space - #27Tenant pays electric and move in feeAvailable June 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4444 CONNECTICUT AVE NW #207 have any available units?
4444 CONNECTICUT AVE NW #207 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4444 CONNECTICUT AVE NW #207 have?
Some of 4444 CONNECTICUT AVE NW #207's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4444 CONNECTICUT AVE NW #207 currently offering any rent specials?
4444 CONNECTICUT AVE NW #207 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4444 CONNECTICUT AVE NW #207 pet-friendly?
No, 4444 CONNECTICUT AVE NW #207 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4444 CONNECTICUT AVE NW #207 offer parking?
Yes, 4444 CONNECTICUT AVE NW #207 offers parking.
Does 4444 CONNECTICUT AVE NW #207 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4444 CONNECTICUT AVE NW #207 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4444 CONNECTICUT AVE NW #207 have a pool?
No, 4444 CONNECTICUT AVE NW #207 does not have a pool.
Does 4444 CONNECTICUT AVE NW #207 have accessible units?
No, 4444 CONNECTICUT AVE NW #207 does not have accessible units.
Does 4444 CONNECTICUT AVE NW #207 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4444 CONNECTICUT AVE NW #207 does not have units with dishwashers.

