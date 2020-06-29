4444 CONNECTICUT AVE NW #207

4444 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20008 Van Ness - Forest Hills
Amenities
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful 1 Bedroom AND DEN unit in The Hastings. Updated kitchen with maple cabinets and granite countertops. Wood flooring throughoutBalcony overlooking Albemarle Street.Washer and dryer in Unit.Unit being painted. Assigned garage space - #27Tenant pays electric and move in feeAvailable June 1st.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
