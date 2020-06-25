All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 4431 GARRISON STREET NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
4431 GARRISON STREET NW
Last updated December 12 2019 at 6:52 AM

4431 GARRISON STREET NW

4431 Garrison Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
AU Park - Friendship Heights - Tenley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4431 Garrison Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
AU Park - Friendship Heights - Tenley

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Step inside this light-filled lovely duplex in the heart of American University Park. Close to shops, restaurants and the Metro of Friendship Heights. Three bedrooms plus loft area, two full baths and one half bath. Renovated kitchen off the formal dining room, connects to the sun room. Spacious and bright throughout. Upstairs has three bedrooms and one full bath. Laundry on the upper level for the utmost convenience. Take the spiral staircase up to the third floor hideaway space or bedroom. Storage and built-in bookshelves abound, temperature controlled with new Mini-Split. The lower level includes a kitchenette and a full bath and a separate entrance. The extensive backyard has room to park two cars and is a shady and private oasis in the city. The newly built deck has custom seating and is ready for you to enjoy the fall foliage! Welcome home to 4431 Garrison St., NW.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4431 GARRISON STREET NW have any available units?
4431 GARRISON STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4431 GARRISON STREET NW have?
Some of 4431 GARRISON STREET NW's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4431 GARRISON STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
4431 GARRISON STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4431 GARRISON STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 4431 GARRISON STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4431 GARRISON STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 4431 GARRISON STREET NW offers parking.
Does 4431 GARRISON STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4431 GARRISON STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4431 GARRISON STREET NW have a pool?
No, 4431 GARRISON STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 4431 GARRISON STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 4431 GARRISON STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4431 GARRISON STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 4431 GARRISON STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

3801 Connecticut Avenue
3801 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Park Crest
2324 41st St NW
Washington, DC 20007
The Palisades
1464 Rhode Island Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
Dock 79
79 Potomac Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
Watermark Buzzard Point
1900 Half Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024
Resa
22 M Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
Willow & Maple
6918 Willow St NW
Washington, DC 20012
3333 Wisconsin Avenue
3333 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University