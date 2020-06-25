4431 GARRISON STREET NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Step inside this light-filled lovely duplex in the heart of American University Park. Close to shops, restaurants and the Metro of Friendship Heights. Three bedrooms plus loft area, two full baths and one half bath. Renovated kitchen off the formal dining room, connects to the sun room. Spacious and bright throughout. Upstairs has three bedrooms and one full bath. Laundry on the upper level for the utmost convenience. Take the spiral staircase up to the third floor hideaway space or bedroom. Storage and built-in bookshelves abound, temperature controlled with new Mini-Split. The lower level includes a kitchenette and a full bath and a separate entrance. The extensive backyard has room to park two cars and is a shady and private oasis in the city. The newly built deck has custom seating and is ready for you to enjoy the fall foliage! Welcome home to 4431 Garrison St., NW.