4421 C ST SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking tennis court

Ver Very Nice Semi detached home located on a Lovely block of Fort Dupont Park. This beautiful home features: hardwood floors on the main and upper levels...a kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances...off of the kitchen there is an open dining room area which leads to the den/office or sitting area which offers lots of sunlight. Each bathroom has been beautifully updated...recessed lighting and fresh paint throughout...There is a full finished basement with laundry area with side by side front load washer and dryer as well as extra storage space.Enjoy Spring and Summer Evenings on the rear patio and enjoy the indoor tennis courts right up the block! Just a 7 minute stroll to the metro too! This one has it all! Housing vouchers welcome.