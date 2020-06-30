All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 4421 C ST SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
4421 C ST SE
Last updated April 22 2020 at 9:24 AM

4421 C ST SE

4421 C Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

4421 C Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20019
Fort Dupont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
tennis court
Ver Very Nice Semi detached home located on a Lovely block of Fort Dupont Park. This beautiful home features: hardwood floors on the main and upper levels...a kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances...off of the kitchen there is an open dining room area which leads to the den/office or sitting area which offers lots of sunlight. Each bathroom has been beautifully updated...recessed lighting and fresh paint throughout...There is a full finished basement with laundry area with side by side front load washer and dryer as well as extra storage space.Enjoy Spring and Summer Evenings on the rear patio and enjoy the indoor tennis courts right up the block! Just a 7 minute stroll to the metro too! This one has it all! Housing vouchers welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4421 C ST SE have any available units?
4421 C ST SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4421 C ST SE have?
Some of 4421 C ST SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4421 C ST SE currently offering any rent specials?
4421 C ST SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4421 C ST SE pet-friendly?
No, 4421 C ST SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4421 C ST SE offer parking?
Yes, 4421 C ST SE offers parking.
Does 4421 C ST SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4421 C ST SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4421 C ST SE have a pool?
No, 4421 C ST SE does not have a pool.
Does 4421 C ST SE have accessible units?
No, 4421 C ST SE does not have accessible units.
Does 4421 C ST SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4421 C ST SE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Station House
701 2nd St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Cleveland House
2727 29th St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Connecticut Park Apartments
2828 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Chesapeake
4607 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Palisades
1464 Rhode Island Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
The Arbor
3230 7th St NE
Washington, DC 20017
Fort Chaplin Park
4212 E Capitol St NE
Washington, DC 20019
Harlow
1100 2nd Place Southeast
Washington, DC 20003

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University