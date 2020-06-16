4417 BROOKS STREET NE

Amenities

oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven refrigerator Property Amenities

Large 3 bedroom, 2 full bath brick semi-detached TH, located within 8 blocks of Minnesota Ave. METRO and buses. Minutes to downtown DC and MD. ALL potential renters MUST provide past rental history, have at least a FICO score of 640+ and agree to have direct deposit or wire rental money directly into LANDLORD(s) account. NO Pets or smoking allowed. Basement cannot be used as a bedroom, as it does NOT qualify according to DCRA. Tenant required to obtain Renter's Insurance Policy. NO exceptions! Contact your agent for showing.