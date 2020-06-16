All apartments in Washington
4417 BROOKS STREET NE

4417 Brooks Street NE · No Longer Available
Location

4417 Brooks Street NE, Washington, DC 20019
Marshall Heights - Lincoln Heights

Amenities

oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Large 3 bedroom, 2 full bath brick semi-detached TH, located within 8 blocks of Minnesota Ave. METRO and buses. Minutes to downtown DC and MD. ALL potential renters MUST provide past rental history, have at least a FICO score of 640+ and agree to have direct deposit or wire rental money directly into LANDLORD(s) account. NO Pets or smoking allowed. Basement cannot be used as a bedroom, as it does NOT qualify according to DCRA. Tenant required to obtain Renter's Insurance Policy. NO exceptions! Contact your agent for showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4417 BROOKS STREET NE have any available units?
4417 BROOKS STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 4417 BROOKS STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
4417 BROOKS STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4417 BROOKS STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 4417 BROOKS STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4417 BROOKS STREET NE offer parking?
No, 4417 BROOKS STREET NE does not offer parking.
Does 4417 BROOKS STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4417 BROOKS STREET NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4417 BROOKS STREET NE have a pool?
No, 4417 BROOKS STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 4417 BROOKS STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 4417 BROOKS STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4417 BROOKS STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4417 BROOKS STREET NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4417 BROOKS STREET NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4417 BROOKS STREET NE does not have units with air conditioning.

