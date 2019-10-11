All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 4408 LEE STREET NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
4408 LEE STREET NE
Last updated April 8 2019 at 1:39 AM

4408 LEE STREET NE

4408 Lee Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

4408 Lee Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20019
Deanwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This charming home is located in a quiet DC community minutes from Downtown. Inside the freshly remodeled 3 bedroom & 2 1/2 bathrooms fully furnished or unfurnished for rent . It has a kitchen, laundry room with washer and dryer, and sleek, brand new appliances and furnishings. The floor plan is open, with high ceilings, hardwood floors, and lots of light. There is private backyard with a spacious deck with a table/chairs for lounging.Walk to public transportation (metro, bus, and Capital Bike Share) to explore the city on foot! Walk 8 minutes to the orange line metro, which takes you to downtown DC in seven stops. Regan International Airport, Costco, and the new MGM casino are 15 minutes away by car. Enjoy dinner at Toki Underground and drinks at Copycat Co~you~re a 10-minute ride from the bohemian H St area. 495 is only 5 minutes away to connect you with DC, Maryland and Virginia. Application process is based on credit score and employment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4408 LEE STREET NE have any available units?
4408 LEE STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4408 LEE STREET NE have?
Some of 4408 LEE STREET NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4408 LEE STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
4408 LEE STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4408 LEE STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 4408 LEE STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4408 LEE STREET NE offer parking?
No, 4408 LEE STREET NE does not offer parking.
Does 4408 LEE STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4408 LEE STREET NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4408 LEE STREET NE have a pool?
No, 4408 LEE STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 4408 LEE STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 4408 LEE STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4408 LEE STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4408 LEE STREET NE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Grand Parc
910 15th St NW
Washington, DC 20005
Rhode Island Row
2300 Washington Pl NE
Washington, DC 20018
Cambridge
1221 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
The Barton at Woodley
2701 Calvert St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Newport West Apartments
1415 Rhode Island Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
Takoma Central
235 Carroll St NW
Washington, DC 20012
New Quin
811 Quincy Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20011
AdMo Heights
1777 Columbia Road Northwest
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University