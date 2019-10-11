4408 LEE STREET NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

This charming home is located in a quiet DC community minutes from Downtown. Inside the freshly remodeled 3 bedroom & 2 1/2 bathrooms fully furnished or unfurnished for rent . It has a kitchen, laundry room with washer and dryer, and sleek, brand new appliances and furnishings. The floor plan is open, with high ceilings, hardwood floors, and lots of light. There is private backyard with a spacious deck with a table/chairs for lounging.Walk to public transportation (metro, bus, and Capital Bike Share) to explore the city on foot! Walk 8 minutes to the orange line metro, which takes you to downtown DC in seven stops. Regan International Airport, Costco, and the new MGM casino are 15 minutes away by car. Enjoy dinner at Toki Underground and drinks at Copycat Co~you~re a 10-minute ride from the bohemian H St area. 495 is only 5 minutes away to connect you with DC, Maryland and Virginia. Application process is based on credit score and employment.