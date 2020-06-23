4408 Clay Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20019 Benning
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
APPLICATIONS PENDING - NO SHOWINGS AT THS TIME. 4408 Clay Street Northeast is a six minute walk from the Metrorail Blue Line and the Metrorail Silver Line at the BENNING RD METRO STATION stop.This property has 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths. Brand new kitchen appliances and updated appointments throughout along with plenty of outdoor space & ample street parking. Property is being managed by RLAH. A full background and financial check will be completed for all applicants. Must meet income/credit and background requirements. No scores below 600 will be considered.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4408 CLAY STREET NE have any available units?
4408 CLAY STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4408 CLAY STREET NE have?
Some of 4408 CLAY STREET NE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4408 CLAY STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
4408 CLAY STREET NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.