4408 CLAY STREET NE

APPLICATIONS PENDING - NO SHOWINGS AT THS TIME. 4408 Clay Street Northeast is a six minute walk from the Metrorail Blue Line and the Metrorail Silver Line at the BENNING RD METRO STATION stop.This property has 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths. Brand new kitchen appliances and updated appointments throughout along with plenty of outdoor space & ample street parking. Property is being managed by RLAH. A full background and financial check will be completed for all applicants. Must meet income/credit and background requirements. No scores below 600 will be considered.