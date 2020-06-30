438 S STREET NW

Amenities
Great Location & 2 Blocks From Metro. This Fully Remodeled 2 Bed & 1 Bth Has all the nice Features that one can ask for: New Wood Floor Throughout, New Kitchen W/ All New Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Tops & Gas Cooking Stove, Professionally Painted, New Large Windows & Doors to Maximize Light & all New Shutters, New Washer & Dryer, Central A/C, Gas Furnace, New Door Locks & Hinges, Recessed Lights, High Ceiling & a Large Backyard For Entertaining. Close to Transportation & to Major Avenues & Highways.