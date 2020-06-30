All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 438 S STREET NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
438 S STREET NW
Last updated October 20 2019 at 7:21 AM

438 S STREET NW

438 S Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Logan Circle - Shaw
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

438 S Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Great Location & 2 Blocks From Metro. This Fully Remodeled 2 Bed & 1 Bth Has all the nice Features that one can ask for: New Wood Floor Throughout, New Kitchen W/ All New Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Tops & Gas Cooking Stove, Professionally Painted, New Large Windows & Doors to Maximize Light & all New Shutters, New Washer & Dryer, Central A/C, Gas Furnace, New Door Locks & Hinges, Recessed Lights, High Ceiling & a Large Backyard For Entertaining. Close to Transportation & to Major Avenues & Highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 438 S STREET NW have any available units?
438 S STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 438 S STREET NW have?
Some of 438 S STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 438 S STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
438 S STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 438 S STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 438 S STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 438 S STREET NW offer parking?
No, 438 S STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 438 S STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 438 S STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 438 S STREET NW have a pool?
No, 438 S STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 438 S STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 438 S STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 438 S STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 438 S STREET NW has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2M Street
2 M Street NE
Washington, DC 20002
The Park Crest
2070 Belmont Rd NW
Washington, DC 20008
Meridian at Gallery Place
450 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
5333 Connecticut
5333 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20015
The Bentley Apartments
1328 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20005
Anthology
625 H St NE
Washington, DC 20002
City Market at O Street
800 P St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Sedgwick Gardens
3726 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University