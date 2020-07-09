All apartments in Washington
4370 WESTOVER PLACE NW

Location

4370 Westover Place, Washington, DC 20016
Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
ceiling fan
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Elegant townhome in gated community of Westover Place. Gourmet kitchen with top of the line appliances. Step down living room with fireplace with surround sound stereo system with ceiling speakers. French doors from living room leading to serene setting with slate patio for your private outdoor entertainment. Second floor with two bedrooms and full bath. Entire third floor is master bedroom suite with en-suite luxury bath, walk-in closet and balcony for moonlit nights. Full basement with recreation room, den and full bath. Special incentives for June 1st lease or preferred two year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4370 WESTOVER PLACE NW have any available units?
4370 WESTOVER PLACE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4370 WESTOVER PLACE NW have?
Some of 4370 WESTOVER PLACE NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4370 WESTOVER PLACE NW currently offering any rent specials?
4370 WESTOVER PLACE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4370 WESTOVER PLACE NW pet-friendly?
No, 4370 WESTOVER PLACE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4370 WESTOVER PLACE NW offer parking?
No, 4370 WESTOVER PLACE NW does not offer parking.
Does 4370 WESTOVER PLACE NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4370 WESTOVER PLACE NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4370 WESTOVER PLACE NW have a pool?
No, 4370 WESTOVER PLACE NW does not have a pool.
Does 4370 WESTOVER PLACE NW have accessible units?
No, 4370 WESTOVER PLACE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4370 WESTOVER PLACE NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4370 WESTOVER PLACE NW has units with dishwashers.

