4370 WESTOVER PLACE NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse

Elegant townhome in gated community of Westover Place. Gourmet kitchen with top of the line appliances. Step down living room with fireplace with surround sound stereo system with ceiling speakers. French doors from living room leading to serene setting with slate patio for your private outdoor entertainment. Second floor with two bedrooms and full bath. Entire third floor is master bedroom suite with en-suite luxury bath, walk-in closet and balcony for moonlit nights. Full basement with recreation room, den and full bath. Special incentives for June 1st lease or preferred two year lease.