Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

2 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom end unit in a small, 4-unit boutique building with gorgeous exposed brick, large private patio, and one assigned parking spot. Unit has brand new renovated bathroom, new hardwood floors in both bedrooms, and fresh paint throughout. Manor Place is a quiet street and located 0.5 miles from the Georgia Ave / Petworth Metro station, Safeway grocery store, and tons of great bars and restaurants. Up to 2 pets are allowed with total weight not to exceed 100lbs.