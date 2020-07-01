All apartments in Washington
436 SE NEW JERSEY AVENUE SE

436 New Jersey Ave SE · No Longer Available
Location

436 New Jersey Ave SE, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
pet friendly
436 New Jersey Avenue Southeast Unit B Washington, DC 20003. Neighborhood: Capitol Hill. Market Rent: $1,650 for a 12-18 Month Lease. Utilities Included: All Energy Utilities Included. Tenant Responsible For: Cable, Internet, & Phone. Square Footage: 600 Square Feet (Estimated). Pets: No Pets Allowed. Parking: Street Parking Only. Move In Date: Available October 2019! Bedrooms: One Bedroom. Bathrooms: One Bathroom. Appliances: Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer Combo. Application Fee: $65 Non-refundable Application Fee. Fireplace: Non-Functioning Decorative Fireplace. Deposit: Equal to One Full Months Rent. Resident Benefit Package: $35/month (Please speak to one of our leasing agents for more information)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 436 SE NEW JERSEY AVENUE SE have any available units?
436 SE NEW JERSEY AVENUE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 436 SE NEW JERSEY AVENUE SE have?
Some of 436 SE NEW JERSEY AVENUE SE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 436 SE NEW JERSEY AVENUE SE currently offering any rent specials?
436 SE NEW JERSEY AVENUE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 436 SE NEW JERSEY AVENUE SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 436 SE NEW JERSEY AVENUE SE is pet friendly.
Does 436 SE NEW JERSEY AVENUE SE offer parking?
Yes, 436 SE NEW JERSEY AVENUE SE offers parking.
Does 436 SE NEW JERSEY AVENUE SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 436 SE NEW JERSEY AVENUE SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 436 SE NEW JERSEY AVENUE SE have a pool?
No, 436 SE NEW JERSEY AVENUE SE does not have a pool.
Does 436 SE NEW JERSEY AVENUE SE have accessible units?
No, 436 SE NEW JERSEY AVENUE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 436 SE NEW JERSEY AVENUE SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 436 SE NEW JERSEY AVENUE SE has units with dishwashers.

