436 SE NEW JERSEY AVENUE SE

436 New Jersey Avenue Southeast Unit B Washington, DC 20003. Neighborhood: Capitol Hill. Market Rent: $1,650 for a 12-18 Month Lease. Utilities Included: All Energy Utilities Included. Tenant Responsible For: Cable, Internet, & Phone. Square Footage: 600 Square Feet (Estimated). Pets: No Pets Allowed. Parking: Street Parking Only. Move In Date: Available October 2019! Bedrooms: One Bedroom. Bathrooms: One Bathroom. Appliances: Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer Combo. Application Fee: $65 Non-refundable Application Fee. Fireplace: Non-Functioning Decorative Fireplace. Deposit: Equal to One Full Months Rent. Resident Benefit Package: $35/month (Please speak to one of our leasing agents for more information)