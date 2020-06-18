All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 435 S St. NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
435 S St. NW
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

435 S St. NW

435 S Street Northwest · (202) 740-7796
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
U-Street
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

435 S Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
U-Street

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 435 S St. NW · Avail. now

$3,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Big, beautiful home in heart of DC - Renter's Warehouse proudly present to you this fresh and BRIGHT 3 Bed, 1.5 Bath home in the Old City Neighborhood of D.C.! This gorgeous home features stainless steel appliances also hardwood and tile flooring Home is situated in PRIME location, only a 5 minute walk to Shaw-Howard Metro, minutes away to restaurants & shops. Main level of home provides open concept layout with living area, dining area, & kitchen. Kitchen has been fully renovated & including a GAS range! Access to private backyard can be made through the kitchen perfect for entertaining! 2nd floor includes two bedrooms and one full bath with common area. 3rd Floor includes a separate bedroom with a half bath and private balcony. All Bedrooms feature large windows that provide TONS of Natural Light! This one will not last! Please call or text Michael at 202-740-7796 for additional information or to schedule a showing! $99 move-in fee, $60 application fee & $10/month maintenance reduction fee applies. Extra parking is also available for rent. Please contact Michael Hart with any questions or viewings (202) 740-7796

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5697122)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 435 S St. NW have any available units?
435 S St. NW has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 435 S St. NW have?
Some of 435 S St. NW's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 435 S St. NW currently offering any rent specials?
435 S St. NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 435 S St. NW pet-friendly?
No, 435 S St. NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 435 S St. NW offer parking?
Yes, 435 S St. NW does offer parking.
Does 435 S St. NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 435 S St. NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 435 S St. NW have a pool?
No, 435 S St. NW does not have a pool.
Does 435 S St. NW have accessible units?
No, 435 S St. NW does not have accessible units.
Does 435 S St. NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 435 S St. NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 435 S St. NW?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sherry Hall
2702 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20007
Peabody Apartments
1371 Peabody St NW
Washington, DC 20011
Fort Totten Square
5661 3rd St NE
Washington, DC 20011
Miramar Apartments
1301 15th St NW
Washington, DC 20005
5100 Connecticut Avenue
5100 Connecticut Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20008
Harlow
1100 2nd Place Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Legacy West End
1225 22nd St NW
Washington, DC 20037
Ashton Judiciary Square
750 3rd Street Nw
Washington, DC 20001

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity