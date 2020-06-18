435 S St. NW

Amenities

Big, beautiful home in heart of DC - Renter's Warehouse proudly present to you this fresh and BRIGHT 3 Bed, 1.5 Bath home in the Old City Neighborhood of D.C.! This gorgeous home features stainless steel appliances also hardwood and tile flooring Home is situated in PRIME location, only a 5 minute walk to Shaw-Howard Metro, minutes away to restaurants & shops. Main level of home provides open concept layout with living area, dining area, & kitchen. Kitchen has been fully renovated & including a GAS range! Access to private backyard can be made through the kitchen perfect for entertaining! 2nd floor includes two bedrooms and one full bath with common area. 3rd Floor includes a separate bedroom with a half bath and private balcony. All Bedrooms feature large windows that provide TONS of Natural Light! This one will not last! Please call or text Michael at 202-740-7796 for additional information or to schedule a showing! $99 move-in fee, $60 application fee & $10/month maintenance reduction fee applies. Extra parking is also available for rent. Please contact Michael Hart with any questions or viewings (202) 740-7796



No Pets Allowed



