All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 4336 VARNUM PLACE NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
4336 VARNUM PLACE NE
Last updated May 13 2020 at 6:04 AM

4336 VARNUM PLACE NE

4336 Varnum Place Northeast · (202) 243-7700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

4336 Varnum Place Northeast, Washington, DC 20017
Michigan Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,499

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1622 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely 4 Bedroom / 3 Full Bath in Brookland. The home was recently updated and boasts 3 Levels, 4 Bedrooms, 3 Full Baths, Living Room, Dinning Room, Rec Room, Walk-Out Patio and Attached Parking Garage. Entry level includes gleaming Hardwood Floors with tons of natural Light, large Living Room, separate Dinning Room, and updated Kitchen with generous Cabinet and Counter space. Top Level offers Master Suite with renovated Bathroom that includes a Roman Shower, 2 Junior Rooms and renovated hall bath with soaking tub . Basement level presents one Bedroom, one updated Bathroom with soaking Tub , Rec Room with walk out to private patio and backyard. Walking distance to Catholic University, Brookland Metro, Monroe Street Market, Bus Boys and Poets and Starbucks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4336 VARNUM PLACE NE have any available units?
4336 VARNUM PLACE NE has a unit available for $3,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4336 VARNUM PLACE NE have?
Some of 4336 VARNUM PLACE NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4336 VARNUM PLACE NE currently offering any rent specials?
4336 VARNUM PLACE NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4336 VARNUM PLACE NE pet-friendly?
No, 4336 VARNUM PLACE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4336 VARNUM PLACE NE offer parking?
Yes, 4336 VARNUM PLACE NE does offer parking.
Does 4336 VARNUM PLACE NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4336 VARNUM PLACE NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4336 VARNUM PLACE NE have a pool?
No, 4336 VARNUM PLACE NE does not have a pool.
Does 4336 VARNUM PLACE NE have accessible units?
No, 4336 VARNUM PLACE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4336 VARNUM PLACE NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4336 VARNUM PLACE NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4336 VARNUM PLACE NE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Onyx on First
1100 1st St SE
Washington, DC 20003
The Norwood
1868 Columbia Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
âme at Meridian Hill
2601 16th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Monroe Tower
3501 13th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Majestic
3200 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Peabody Apartments
1371 Peabody St NW
Washington, DC 20011
Meridian on First
1000 1st Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Idaho Terrace
3040 Idaho Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity