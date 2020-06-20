4336 VARNUM PLACE NE

Amenities

Lovely 4 Bedroom / 3 Full Bath in Brookland. The home was recently updated and boasts 3 Levels, 4 Bedrooms, 3 Full Baths, Living Room, Dinning Room, Rec Room, Walk-Out Patio and Attached Parking Garage. Entry level includes gleaming Hardwood Floors with tons of natural Light, large Living Room, separate Dinning Room, and updated Kitchen with generous Cabinet and Counter space. Top Level offers Master Suite with renovated Bathroom that includes a Roman Shower, 2 Junior Rooms and renovated hall bath with soaking tub . Basement level presents one Bedroom, one updated Bathroom with soaking Tub , Rec Room with walk out to private patio and backyard. Walking distance to Catholic University, Brookland Metro, Monroe Street Market, Bus Boys and Poets and Starbucks.