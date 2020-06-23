432 Emerson St NW

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Basement unit. **Full kitchen with stove range new addition (not seen in pictures)** Front and rear entrances. Newly renovated with high end finishes. Includes microwave, full size fridge and wine cooler. Washer and dryer in unit! Less then a mile to Georgia petworth metro. Be the first tenant in this beautiful unit. Around 700 sqft!

Property Highlights:

Completely renovated 1 bedroom 1 bathroom

Stainless steel appliances

W/D in unit

LVT flooring throughout

Available now! Small pets welcome!



(RLNE4981668)