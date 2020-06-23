All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 19 2019 at 9:49 AM

432 Emerson St NW

432 Emerson Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

432 Emerson Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Basement unit. **Full kitchen with stove range new addition (not seen in pictures)** Front and rear entrances. Newly renovated with high end finishes. Includes microwave, full size fridge and wine cooler. Washer and dryer in unit! Less then a mile to Georgia petworth metro. Be the first tenant in this beautiful unit. Around 700 sqft!
Property Highlights:
Completely renovated 1 bedroom 1 bathroom
Stainless steel appliances
W/D in unit
LVT flooring throughout
Available now! Small pets welcome!

(RLNE4981668)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 432 Emerson St NW have any available units?
432 Emerson St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 432 Emerson St NW have?
Some of 432 Emerson St NW's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 432 Emerson St NW currently offering any rent specials?
432 Emerson St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 432 Emerson St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 432 Emerson St NW is pet friendly.
Does 432 Emerson St NW offer parking?
No, 432 Emerson St NW does not offer parking.
Does 432 Emerson St NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 432 Emerson St NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 432 Emerson St NW have a pool?
No, 432 Emerson St NW does not have a pool.
Does 432 Emerson St NW have accessible units?
No, 432 Emerson St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 432 Emerson St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 432 Emerson St NW does not have units with dishwashers.
