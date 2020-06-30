All apartments in Washington
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:58 PM

4314 HALLEY TERRACE SE

4314 Halley Terrace Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

4314 Halley Terrace Southeast, Washington, DC 20032
Congress Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
tennis court
Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom/ 1 bathroom apartment with A/C and brand new floors. Updated kitchen with beautiful quartz countertops, undermount sink and brand new floor-to ceiling kitchen cabinets. Subway tile surround in the bathroom with perfect vanity lighting. This naturally lit property is spacious and conveniently located to everything in the up and coming Congress Heights neighborhood. Located less than 3 miles from both Congress Heights and Anacostia metro stations. Also near new Homeland Security Headquarters, Entertainment and Sports Arena (Wizards and Mystics practice facility), THEARC performing arts center and the Southeast Tennis and Learning Center. Move-in ready - don't miss out! Please email to inquire about upcoming open houses and the application process (includes background check and $45 application fee per adult).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

