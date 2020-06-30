4314 HALLEY TERRACE SE

Amenities

Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom/ 1 bathroom apartment with A/C and brand new floors. Updated kitchen with beautiful quartz countertops, undermount sink and brand new floor-to ceiling kitchen cabinets. Subway tile surround in the bathroom with perfect vanity lighting. This naturally lit property is spacious and conveniently located to everything in the up and coming Congress Heights neighborhood. Located less than 3 miles from both Congress Heights and Anacostia metro stations. Also near new Homeland Security Headquarters, Entertainment and Sports Arena (Wizards and Mystics practice facility), THEARC performing arts center and the Southeast Tennis and Learning Center. Move-in ready - don't miss out! Please email to inquire about upcoming open houses and the application process (includes background check and $45 application fee per adult).