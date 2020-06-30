All apartments in Washington
4313 New Hampshire Avenue NW Unit 2
4313 New Hampshire Avenue NW Unit 2

4313 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

4313 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Modern Perfection in Petworth! PARKING INCLUDED! - This light-filled condo lives more like a private row home in one of the best parts of the Petworth neighborhood. Hardwood floors throughout, totally upgraded kitchen and stainless steel appliances with open floor concept to the living and dining spaces. Abundant kitchen storage and gas range, perfect for the avid cook! Stacked washer and dryer in the unit, make laundry day a breeze. Pass the convenient half bath as you head to the second floor where you will find two generously sized bedrooms with large windows and great views. The back master has its own ensuite bathroom and Juliette balcony. Walk up to the third floor to a wet bar and a spacious private roof deck, a real luxury in DC! One parking spot is included right behind the unit.

This home offers the opportunity to live at the center of one of DC's hippest neighborhoods. New restaurants are popping up everywhere and the Upshur corridor, just three blocks away, is bustling with bars and restaurants including Dos Mamis, Timber Pizza Co, Petworth Citizen, and Pom Pom. The neighborhood comes alive on warm summer nights. Yes! Organic, Petworth Farmers Market (Saturdays) and the Safeway make grocery shopping a breeze.

Security deposit equal to one month's rent due upon signing a lease. One parking spot is included. Tenants are responsible for electricity and gas. Pets welcome!

(RLNE5541614)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4313 New Hampshire Avenue NW Unit 2 have any available units?
4313 New Hampshire Avenue NW Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4313 New Hampshire Avenue NW Unit 2 have?
Some of 4313 New Hampshire Avenue NW Unit 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4313 New Hampshire Avenue NW Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
4313 New Hampshire Avenue NW Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4313 New Hampshire Avenue NW Unit 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4313 New Hampshire Avenue NW Unit 2 is pet friendly.
Does 4313 New Hampshire Avenue NW Unit 2 offer parking?
Yes, 4313 New Hampshire Avenue NW Unit 2 offers parking.
Does 4313 New Hampshire Avenue NW Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4313 New Hampshire Avenue NW Unit 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4313 New Hampshire Avenue NW Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 4313 New Hampshire Avenue NW Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 4313 New Hampshire Avenue NW Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 4313 New Hampshire Avenue NW Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4313 New Hampshire Avenue NW Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4313 New Hampshire Avenue NW Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.

