4313 New Hampshire Avenue NW Unit 2

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Modern Perfection in Petworth! PARKING INCLUDED! - This light-filled condo lives more like a private row home in one of the best parts of the Petworth neighborhood. Hardwood floors throughout, totally upgraded kitchen and stainless steel appliances with open floor concept to the living and dining spaces. Abundant kitchen storage and gas range, perfect for the avid cook! Stacked washer and dryer in the unit, make laundry day a breeze. Pass the convenient half bath as you head to the second floor where you will find two generously sized bedrooms with large windows and great views. The back master has its own ensuite bathroom and Juliette balcony. Walk up to the third floor to a wet bar and a spacious private roof deck, a real luxury in DC! One parking spot is included right behind the unit.



This home offers the opportunity to live at the center of one of DC's hippest neighborhoods. New restaurants are popping up everywhere and the Upshur corridor, just three blocks away, is bustling with bars and restaurants including Dos Mamis, Timber Pizza Co, Petworth Citizen, and Pom Pom. The neighborhood comes alive on warm summer nights. Yes! Organic, Petworth Farmers Market (Saturdays) and the Safeway make grocery shopping a breeze.



Security deposit equal to one month's rent due upon signing a lease. One parking spot is included. Tenants are responsible for electricity and gas. Pets welcome!



(RLNE5541614)