Located within walking distance of Tenleytown Metro, Whole Foods, and Turtle Park, the home offers convenience and great living space. Main provides a living room with fireplace, dining room, new kitchen w/garden access, and a powder room. The upper offers 3 bedrooms, sunroom, full bath, and access to attic. The lower provides separate au-pair living space with full bath, kitchen, w/garden access.