430 Ava Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly all utils included

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Warm and Bright 3 bed with 3 full baths, built in 2010, this property has all the amenities!! Including: Hardwood floors and upgraded stainless steel appliances. Quartz counters in kitchen, upgraded fixtures and recessed lighting throughout, new window fixtures, ceramic tiles in all bathrooms and washer and dryer close to bedrooms.



This unit is with-in walking distance to Fort Totten Metro station, also close by Fort Totten Park and Providence hospital, as well as providing easy access to North Capitol St NW, this unit only gets better!!



Parking: Garage and Off Street

All Utilities Paid by Tenants: Electric, Gas, and Water

No Smoking

Pets: Case By Case



Schedule a Showing Today!

Call: 202-618-4210

Email: Support@RPMDCMetro.com

Online: www.RPMDCMetro.com



Application Requirements for any one 18 and older:



- $50 Application Fee per applicant

- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)

- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income

- Completed Applications

- Security Deposit due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)



Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:

-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+

-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)

-Additionally the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicants criminal record.

-Rental History for past 5 years

-Verification of income and/or employment

-Rent must not exceed 2.5x total income

-Debt to income ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60%



Use this link for your Pet Application https://www.petscreening.com/referral/18JWxa5L7dde



INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

Amenities: Central A/C, Pets Allowed, Garage Parking, Master Bathroom, Cable-ready, Dishwasher, Deck, Eat-in Kitchen, Electric Stove, Washer/Dryer In Unit, Walk-in Closet, Carpet in Bedrooms, Island Counter Space, Over Hood Microwave



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/430-ava-way ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.