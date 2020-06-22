All apartments in Washington
430 Ava Way
430 Ava Way

430 Ava Way Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

430 Ava Way Northeast, Washington, DC 20017
Michigan Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Warm and Bright 3 bed with 3 full baths, built in 2010, this property has all the amenities!! Including: Hardwood floors and upgraded stainless steel appliances. Quartz counters in kitchen, upgraded fixtures and recessed lighting throughout, new window fixtures, ceramic tiles in all bathrooms and washer and dryer close to bedrooms.

This unit is with-in walking distance to Fort Totten Metro station, also close by Fort Totten Park and Providence hospital, as well as providing easy access to North Capitol St NW, this unit only gets better!!

Parking: Garage and Off Street
All Utilities Paid by Tenants: Electric, Gas, and Water
No Smoking
Pets: Case By Case

Schedule a Showing Today!
Call: 202-618-4210
Email: Support@RPMDCMetro.com
Online: www.RPMDCMetro.com

Application Requirements for any one 18 and older:

- $50 Application Fee per applicant
- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)
- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income
- Completed Applications
- Security Deposit due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)

Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:
-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+
-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)
-Additionally the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicants criminal record.
-Rental History for past 5 years
-Verification of income and/or employment
-Rent must not exceed 2.5x total income
-Debt to income ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60%

Use this link for your Pet Application https://www.petscreening.com/referral/18JWxa5L7dde

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.
Amenities: Central A/C, Pets Allowed, Garage Parking, Master Bathroom, Cable-ready, Dishwasher, Deck, Eat-in Kitchen, Electric Stove, Washer/Dryer In Unit, Walk-in Closet, Carpet in Bedrooms, Island Counter Space, Over Hood Microwave

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/430-ava-way ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 430 Ava Way have any available units?
430 Ava Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 430 Ava Way have?
Some of 430 Ava Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 430 Ava Way currently offering any rent specials?
430 Ava Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 430 Ava Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 430 Ava Way is pet friendly.
Does 430 Ava Way offer parking?
Yes, 430 Ava Way does offer parking.
Does 430 Ava Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 430 Ava Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 430 Ava Way have a pool?
No, 430 Ava Way does not have a pool.
Does 430 Ava Way have accessible units?
No, 430 Ava Way does not have accessible units.
Does 430 Ava Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 430 Ava Way has units with dishwashers.
