4275 Foote St NE - 201
Last updated April 30 2019 at 4:46 PM

4275 Foote St NE - 201

4275 Foote Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4275 Foote Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20019
Benning

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Must see!! Gorgeous!! 1 bedroom Condo!
We offer all the best in the area with the necessities to make your life easier!! Check out our website at (www.bakerdeanwood.com/unit-pictures-slideshow)
Situated in a quiet neighborhood, within a 5-10 minute walk to either the Minnesota Ave. (Orange Line) or Benning Rd. Metro Train Station (blue Line)
Lots of Shopping, Restaurants, Schools (Chartered & Private) , Libraries, Medical clinics, Churches, Police station within neighborhood, etc.
This area is vastly growing with lots of New Developments!!
Don't Miss out!!

The 1 bedroom 1 bath Units all include:
-Bamboo Floors and crowning moldings throughout
-Open Floor Plan
-Central AC and Heating
-Ceramic Tile in the Bathroom
-Electric Buzzer and intercom system
-Electric Off Street Gated Parking
-Granite Counter Tops
-Maple Cabinets
-Sizable Patio or large balcony
-Stainless Steel Appliances
-Self Cleaning Dishwasher
-Over the range Microwave
-Refrigerator with Ice Maker
-Washer/Dryer per unit

Much more!!

See our website at http://www.bakerdeanwood.com

Weekdays appointments are available to view the unit, and we will accommodate after-work hours.

Call Tiffani at show contact info or email, show contact info to set up an appointment today!!
Completely renovated in 2008, each unit has a balcony or patio area and an assigned parking space. Property is spacious, quiet and convenient to downtown DC by car or Metro.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4275 Foote St NE - 201 have any available units?
4275 Foote St NE - 201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4275 Foote St NE - 201 have?
Some of 4275 Foote St NE - 201's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4275 Foote St NE - 201 currently offering any rent specials?
4275 Foote St NE - 201 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4275 Foote St NE - 201 pet-friendly?
No, 4275 Foote St NE - 201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4275 Foote St NE - 201 offer parking?
Yes, 4275 Foote St NE - 201 does offer parking.
Does 4275 Foote St NE - 201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4275 Foote St NE - 201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4275 Foote St NE - 201 have a pool?
No, 4275 Foote St NE - 201 does not have a pool.
Does 4275 Foote St NE - 201 have accessible units?
No, 4275 Foote St NE - 201 does not have accessible units.
Does 4275 Foote St NE - 201 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4275 Foote St NE - 201 has units with dishwashers.
