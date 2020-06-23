4275 Foote St NE - 201

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Must see!! Gorgeous!! 1 bedroom Condo!

We offer all the best in the area with the necessities to make your life easier!! Check out our website at (www.bakerdeanwood.com/unit-pictures-slideshow)

Situated in a quiet neighborhood, within a 5-10 minute walk to either the Minnesota Ave. (Orange Line) or Benning Rd. Metro Train Station (blue Line)

Lots of Shopping, Restaurants, Schools (Chartered & Private) , Libraries, Medical clinics, Churches, Police station within neighborhood, etc.

This area is vastly growing with lots of New Developments!!

Don't Miss out!!



The 1 bedroom 1 bath Units all include:

-Bamboo Floors and crowning moldings throughout

-Open Floor Plan

-Central AC and Heating

-Ceramic Tile in the Bathroom

-Electric Buzzer and intercom system

-Electric Off Street Gated Parking

-Granite Counter Tops

-Maple Cabinets

-Sizable Patio or large balcony

-Stainless Steel Appliances

-Self Cleaning Dishwasher

-Over the range Microwave

-Refrigerator with Ice Maker

-Washer/Dryer per unit



Much more!!



See our website at http://www.bakerdeanwood.com



Weekdays appointments are available to view the unit, and we will accommodate after-work hours.



Call Tiffani at show contact info or email, show contact info to set up an appointment today!!

