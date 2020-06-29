425 Massachusetts Ave Nw

Amenities
ALLCITY CORPORATE HOUSING at 425 Mass have First-class amenities and services make 425 Mass apartments a place youll be proud to call home. Located in the Mt. Vernon Triangle, 425 Mass is downtown Washington DCs first smoke-free apartment community. Spectacular views of the Washington Monument or the Capital are complemented by sleek design, upscale fixtures, high ceilings, rooftop pools with private garden retreats and resort-style lounge areas along the D.C. skyline. Our convenient location is walking distance to the Metro, shopping and restaurants. The Capitol, K Street, Penn Quarter, Chinatown, Judiciary Square and Gallery Place are right outside your door. A Capital Bikeshare station is located directly across the street.
General Features
Alarm Air Conditioning Pets Allowed Concierge
Heating Gas Grill Refrigerator Water Supply
Electricity Security Broadband Non Smoking Only
Furnished Fitted Kitchen Air Con Garbage Disposal
Garages Pool Parking Lot Television
Telephone