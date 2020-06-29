All apartments in Washington
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

425 Massachusetts Ave Nw

425 Massachusetts Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

425 Massachusetts Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Mount Vernon Square

Amenities

garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
concierge
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
garbage disposal
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
ALLCITY CORPORATE HOUSING at 425 Mass have First-class amenities and services make 425 Mass apartments a place youll be proud to call home. Located in the Mt. Vernon Triangle, 425 Mass is downtown Washington DCs first smoke-free apartment community. Spectacular views of the Washington Monument or the Capital are complemented by sleek design, upscale fixtures, high ceilings, rooftop pools with private garden retreats and resort-style lounge areas along the D.C. skyline. Our convenient location is walking distance to the Metro, shopping and restaurants. The Capitol, K Street, Penn Quarter, Chinatown, Judiciary Square and Gallery Place are right outside your door. A Capital Bikeshare station is located directly across the street.

General Features

Alarm Air Conditioning Pets Allowed Concierge
Heating Gas Grill Refrigerator Water Supply
Electricity Security Broadband Non Smoking Only
Furnished Fitted Kitchen Air Con Garbage Disposal
Garages Pool Parking Lot Television
Telephone

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 425 Massachusetts Ave Nw have any available units?
425 Massachusetts Ave Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 425 Massachusetts Ave Nw have?
Some of 425 Massachusetts Ave Nw's amenities include garbage disposal, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 425 Massachusetts Ave Nw currently offering any rent specials?
425 Massachusetts Ave Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 Massachusetts Ave Nw pet-friendly?
Yes, 425 Massachusetts Ave Nw is pet friendly.
Does 425 Massachusetts Ave Nw offer parking?
Yes, 425 Massachusetts Ave Nw offers parking.
Does 425 Massachusetts Ave Nw have units with washers and dryers?
No, 425 Massachusetts Ave Nw does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 Massachusetts Ave Nw have a pool?
Yes, 425 Massachusetts Ave Nw has a pool.
Does 425 Massachusetts Ave Nw have accessible units?
No, 425 Massachusetts Ave Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 425 Massachusetts Ave Nw have units with dishwashers?
No, 425 Massachusetts Ave Nw does not have units with dishwashers.

