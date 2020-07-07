All apartments in Washington
4225 H St SE

4225 H Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

4225 H Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20019
Fort Dupont

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Tony Williams and LeaseCollection.com Presents This Beautiful Fully Renovated 3 BD / 1 BA Three Levels Townhouse Featuring 3 Spacious Bedrooms, Living Room, Dining Area, Open Concept Kitchen with Granite CounterTops, New Lighting Fixtures, Stainless Steel Appliances, Dishwasher and Garbage Disposal. Other Features Include; Back Porch, Enclosed Yard and Finished Basement with Washer and Dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4225 H St SE have any available units?
4225 H St SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4225 H St SE have?
Some of 4225 H St SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4225 H St SE currently offering any rent specials?
4225 H St SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4225 H St SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4225 H St SE is pet friendly.
Does 4225 H St SE offer parking?
No, 4225 H St SE does not offer parking.
Does 4225 H St SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4225 H St SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4225 H St SE have a pool?
No, 4225 H St SE does not have a pool.
Does 4225 H St SE have accessible units?
No, 4225 H St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 4225 H St SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4225 H St SE has units with dishwashers.

