4225 H St SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Tony Williams and LeaseCollection.com Presents This Beautiful Fully Renovated 3 BD / 1 BA Three Levels Townhouse Featuring 3 Spacious Bedrooms, Living Room, Dining Area, Open Concept Kitchen with Granite CounterTops, New Lighting Fixtures, Stainless Steel Appliances, Dishwasher and Garbage Disposal. Other Features Include; Back Porch, Enclosed Yard and Finished Basement with Washer and Dryer.



Tony Williams and LeaseCollection.com Presents This Beautiful Fully Renovated 3 BD / 1 BA Three Levels Townhouse Featuring 3 Spacious Bedrooms, Living Room, Dining Area, Open Concept Kitchen with Granite CounterTops, New Lighting Fixtures, Stainless Steel Appliances, Dishwasher and Garbage Disposal. Other Features Include; Back Porch, Enclosed Yard and Finished Basement with Washer and Dryer.