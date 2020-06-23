All apartments in Washington
Washington, DC
4210 Benning Rd Ne
4210 Benning Rd Ne

4210 Benning Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4210 Benning Road Northeast, Washington, DC 20019
Benning

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful upgraded condo just 2 blocks from Benning metro and a 5min walk to Safeway. Great kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, microwave, dishwasher, fridge, hardwood floors with spacious rooms 11'x13' and 11'x10', new ceiling fans with LED lighting throughout the unit. Central AC with washer and drier in unit. One parking space. Pets are welcome with a restricted 30 pounds weight limit. Section 8 vouchers accepted. All utilities included: (Electric, water, gas and waste management)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4210 Benning Rd Ne have any available units?
4210 Benning Rd Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4210 Benning Rd Ne have?
Some of 4210 Benning Rd Ne's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4210 Benning Rd Ne currently offering any rent specials?
4210 Benning Rd Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4210 Benning Rd Ne pet-friendly?
Yes, 4210 Benning Rd Ne is pet friendly.
Does 4210 Benning Rd Ne offer parking?
Yes, 4210 Benning Rd Ne offers parking.
Does 4210 Benning Rd Ne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4210 Benning Rd Ne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4210 Benning Rd Ne have a pool?
No, 4210 Benning Rd Ne does not have a pool.
Does 4210 Benning Rd Ne have accessible units?
No, 4210 Benning Rd Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 4210 Benning Rd Ne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4210 Benning Rd Ne has units with dishwashers.
