4210 Benning Rd Ne

Beautiful upgraded condo just 2 blocks from Benning metro and a 5min walk to Safeway. Great kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, microwave, dishwasher, fridge, hardwood floors with spacious rooms 11'x13' and 11'x10', new ceiling fans with LED lighting throughout the unit. Central AC with washer and drier in unit. One parking space. Pets are welcome with a restricted 30 pounds weight limit. Section 8 vouchers accepted. All utilities included: (Electric, water, gas and waste management)