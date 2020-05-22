All apartments in Washington
Last updated January 17 2020 at 8:37 PM

421 Q St NW

421 Q Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

421 Q Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
hot tub
When you first walk into this inviting fresh and modern DC row house you will notice an exposed brick fireplace in the front living room. The large and inviting room offers plenty of space for you and your guest. Just past the front room is a conveniently located half bath, dining room and rear kitchen which leads out to a fantastic private back yard with access to the deck. Accents include exposed brick, granite counter tops, designer light fixtures, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash, and premium cabinetry, just to name a few. The property is Fios, and Direct TV ready!

Heading up to the 2nd floor, you’ll find a spacious central bathroom outfitted with extra storage, beautiful tub and tile surround. The master bath has to be seen to be fully appreciated. The tile work is a work of art and makes you feel like you are at a spa. 2 bedrooms round out the second floor with a den. Make sure you see the exposed brick in the master bedroom. Finally, of course, the back bedroom’s wonderful deck is not to be missed, enjoy those warm summer nights or cold winter evenings by the fire.

This fabulous rowhouse is located just a few short blocks from Compass Coffee (the original one!), Dacha Beer Garden, Chaplin (restaurant), The Passenger (bar), Convivial are all within 3 blocks.
A little further away, but still walking distance, is The Dabney (which has a Michelin Star), All Purpose (restaurant), Espita Mezcaleria (restaurant and tequila bar), and Maxwell's (wine bar).
Brand new Giant (grocery store), Unleashed (pet store), Grand Cata Latin Wine Shop also within 3 blocks.

A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing a lease.

Utilities: All utilities paid by tenant
Pets: Case by Case
Parking: 1 Off Street
Washer and Dryer: In Unit
No Smoking

Application Requirements for any one 18 and older:

- $50 Application Fee per applicant
- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)
- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income
- Completed Applications
- Security Deposit due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)

Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:
-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+
-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)
-Additionally the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicants criminal record.
-Rental History for past 5 years
-Verification of income and/or employment
-Rent must not exceed 2.5x total income
-Debt to income ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60%

Use this link for your Pet Application https://www.petscreening.com/referral/18JWxa5L7dde

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

Amenities: Central A/C, Pets Allowed, New Applicances, Updated Bathroom, Master Bathroom, Cable-ready, Granite Countertops, Deck Open, Dining Room, Eat-in Kitchen, Fully Equipped Kitchen, Exposed Brick Throughout, Fireplace, Hardwood Floors, Fenced Yard, Tile Floors, Gas Stove, Gas Heat, Grill Area, High Ceilings, Washer/Dryer In Unit, Island Counter Space, Gourmet Kitchen, Natural Light, Near Transportation, Secure Off Street Parking, Off Street Parking, Fenced Patio, Freshly Painted, Walking Distance to Transportation

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

