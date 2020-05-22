421 Q St NW

Amenities

When you first walk into this inviting fresh and modern DC row house you will notice an exposed brick fireplace in the front living room. The large and inviting room offers plenty of space for you and your guest. Just past the front room is a conveniently located half bath, dining room and rear kitchen which leads out to a fantastic private back yard with access to the deck. Accents include exposed brick, granite counter tops, designer light fixtures, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash, and premium cabinetry, just to name a few. The property is Fios, and Direct TV ready!



Heading up to the 2nd floor, you’ll find a spacious central bathroom outfitted with extra storage, beautiful tub and tile surround. The master bath has to be seen to be fully appreciated. The tile work is a work of art and makes you feel like you are at a spa. 2 bedrooms round out the second floor with a den. Make sure you see the exposed brick in the master bedroom. Finally, of course, the back bedroom’s wonderful deck is not to be missed, enjoy those warm summer nights or cold winter evenings by the fire.



This fabulous rowhouse is located just a few short blocks from Compass Coffee (the original one!), Dacha Beer Garden, Chaplin (restaurant), The Passenger (bar), Convivial are all within 3 blocks.

A little further away, but still walking distance, is The Dabney (which has a Michelin Star), All Purpose (restaurant), Espita Mezcaleria (restaurant and tequila bar), and Maxwell's (wine bar).

Brand new Giant (grocery store), Unleashed (pet store), Grand Cata Latin Wine Shop also within 3 blocks.



A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing a lease.



Utilities: All utilities paid by tenant

Pets: Case by Case

Parking: 1 Off Street

Washer and Dryer: In Unit

No Smoking



