Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

421 M Street, N.E. 3

421 M Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

421 M Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
H Street-NoMa

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
microwave
refrigerator
Pristine & Private! - Property Id: 34048

Cute, charming, and available! (Security Deposit same as one months rent.) 1 bedroom, 1 bath, access to secured, rear yard setting, granite counter top, basement apartment unit complete with washer/dryer on-site, individually controlled heat & A.C. Located a block and a half from the N.O.M.A Metro Stop. (red line)
Great location to call home! Private rental unit with approx. 600 sq. ft., great lighting, wonderful block, and neighbors you'd love. . ..The added convenience of having the metro practically in your front yard is superb! Union Station, 4th St. Markets, Eateries, & Outdoor Social Hours, are all close by, so take the metro or simply enjoy a wonderful afternoon of exploring your newly found piece of Heaven. LIVING IN THE CITY HAS ITS ADVANTAGES
Security deposit due upon approval.
Certified funds & Cash only!
Addl. renters fee, if applicable.
Landlord pays the water.
Street parking.
This dwelling is privately owned.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/34048
Property Id 34048

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4596531)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 421 M Street, N.E. 3 have any available units?
421 M Street, N.E. 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 421 M Street, N.E. 3 have?
Some of 421 M Street, N.E. 3's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 421 M Street, N.E. 3 currently offering any rent specials?
421 M Street, N.E. 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 M Street, N.E. 3 pet-friendly?
No, 421 M Street, N.E. 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 421 M Street, N.E. 3 offer parking?
No, 421 M Street, N.E. 3 does not offer parking.
Does 421 M Street, N.E. 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 421 M Street, N.E. 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 M Street, N.E. 3 have a pool?
No, 421 M Street, N.E. 3 does not have a pool.
Does 421 M Street, N.E. 3 have accessible units?
No, 421 M Street, N.E. 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 421 M Street, N.E. 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 421 M Street, N.E. 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
