421 M Street, N.E. 3

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities granite counters garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

Pristine & Private! - Property Id: 34048



Cute, charming, and available! (Security Deposit same as one months rent.) 1 bedroom, 1 bath, access to secured, rear yard setting, granite counter top, basement apartment unit complete with washer/dryer on-site, individually controlled heat & A.C. Located a block and a half from the N.O.M.A Metro Stop. (red line)

Great location to call home! Private rental unit with approx. 600 sq. ft., great lighting, wonderful block, and neighbors you'd love. . ..The added convenience of having the metro practically in your front yard is superb! Union Station, 4th St. Markets, Eateries, & Outdoor Social Hours, are all close by, so take the metro or simply enjoy a wonderful afternoon of exploring your newly found piece of Heaven. LIVING IN THE CITY HAS ITS ADVANTAGES

Security deposit due upon approval.

Certified funds & Cash only!

Addl. renters fee, if applicable.

Landlord pays the water.

Street parking.

This dwelling is privately owned.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/34048

Property Id 34048



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4596531)