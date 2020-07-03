All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 4208 10th St NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
4208 10th St NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4208 10th St NE

4208 10th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

4208 10th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20017
Michigan Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
all utils included
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Come and see this newly renovated 3 BR/1.5 BA end-unit row house, only a 10-15 minute walk to Catholic University and half a mile to Providence Hospital. This warm home has a very open floor plan with lots of windows and natural light. There is a beautiful working fireplace in the living room. There is newly shined hardwood floors and a newly renovated kitchen with granite counter tops. There are two sun rooms, one off of the dining room and one off of the master bedroom in the back. The home comes with a washer/dryer in the basement laundry room. The backyard is fenced in with grass and a detached garage for one car. Located in a very accessible area on a quiet, residential street. This house will go fast at this price!

Parking: Garage and Street
All Utilities Paid by Tenants: Electric, Gas, and Water
No Smoking
Pets: Case By Case

Schedule a Showing Today!
Call: 202-618-4210
Email: Support@RPMDCMetro.com
Online: www.RPMDCMetro.com

Application Requirements for any one 18 and older:

- $50 Application Fee per applicant
- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)
- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income
- Completed Applications
- Security Deposit due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)

Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:
-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+
-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)
-Additionally the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicants criminal record.
-Rental History for past 5 years
-Verification of income and/or employment
-Rent must not exceed 2.5x total income
-Debt to income ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60%

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.
Amenities: Hardwood Floors, Washer/Dryer In Unit, Garage Parking, Garbage Disposal, Fireplace

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/4208-10th-st-ne ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4208 10th St NE have any available units?
4208 10th St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4208 10th St NE have?
Some of 4208 10th St NE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4208 10th St NE currently offering any rent specials?
4208 10th St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4208 10th St NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4208 10th St NE is pet friendly.
Does 4208 10th St NE offer parking?
Yes, 4208 10th St NE offers parking.
Does 4208 10th St NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4208 10th St NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4208 10th St NE have a pool?
No, 4208 10th St NE does not have a pool.
Does 4208 10th St NE have accessible units?
No, 4208 10th St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4208 10th St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4208 10th St NE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Kenmore
5415 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20015
Onyx on First
1100 1st St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Sixteen Hundred
1600 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Cloisters
100 Michigan Ave NE
Washington, DC 20017
The Croydon
1815 17th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
J Linea
2009 8th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
1841 Columbia Apartments
1841 Columbia Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
2400 Pennsylvania Avenue
2400 Pennsylvania Ave NW
Washington, DC 20037

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University