4208 10th St NE

Amenities
Come and see this newly renovated 3 BR/1.5 BA end-unit row house, only a 10-15 minute walk to Catholic University and half a mile to Providence Hospital. This warm home has a very open floor plan with lots of windows and natural light. There is a beautiful working fireplace in the living room. There is newly shined hardwood floors and a newly renovated kitchen with granite counter tops. There are two sun rooms, one off of the dining room and one off of the master bedroom in the back. The home comes with a washer/dryer in the basement laundry room. The backyard is fenced in with grass and a detached garage for one car. Located in a very accessible area on a quiet, residential street. This house will go fast at this price!
Parking: Garage and Street
All Utilities Paid by Tenants: Electric, Gas, and Water
No Smoking
Pets: Case By Case
Schedule a Showing Today!
Call: 202-618-4210
Email: Support@RPMDCMetro.com
Online: www.RPMDCMetro.com
Application Requirements for any one 18 and older:
- $50 Application Fee per applicant
- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)
- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income
- Completed Applications
- Security Deposit due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)
Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:
-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+
-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)
-Additionally the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicants criminal record.
-Rental History for past 5 years
-Verification of income and/or employment
-Rent must not exceed 2.5x total income
-Debt to income ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60%
INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.
Amenities: Hardwood Floors, Washer/Dryer In Unit, Garage Parking, Garbage Disposal, Fireplace
TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/4208-10th-st-ne ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.