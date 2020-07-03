All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 4200 MASSACHUSETTS AVE NW #1001.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
4200 MASSACHUSETTS AVE NW #1001
Last updated March 19 2020 at 10:50 PM

4200 MASSACHUSETTS AVE NW #1001

4200 Massachusetts Ave NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4200 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC 20016
Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
pool
sauna
tennis court
A wonderful one bedroom unit in the elegant Foxhall/#WesleyHeights Condominiums The Condominium is a premier building with #upscale #luxuryamenities is #petfriendlybuilding nestled within seven acres of lush landscaped grounds, in the Wesley Heights neighborhood of Washington, DC. It is located 15 minutes from downtown, and 5 minutes from Georgetown. The complex is within easy walking distance of stores, restaurants, banks, coffee and gourmet shops, supermarkets and more inc. Glover Archibald hiking trails. This unit comes with surface parking, which the complex has ample spaces; owner paid condo fee Includes: All Utilities, basic cable service, and the building's amenities inc: 24 Hour Security and Front Desk, Gatekeeper at the security gate and Doorman, Professional Maintenance, plus Indoor Pool, Saunas, Tennis Courts, Fitness Rooms and this particular unit comes with extra storage. You'll love making this your home. #4200Massachusettsave709 #Petfriendlybuilding #luxuryamenities #theresakimrealestate

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4200 MASSACHUSETTS AVE NW #1001 have any available units?
4200 MASSACHUSETTS AVE NW #1001 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4200 MASSACHUSETTS AVE NW #1001 have?
Some of 4200 MASSACHUSETTS AVE NW #1001's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4200 MASSACHUSETTS AVE NW #1001 currently offering any rent specials?
4200 MASSACHUSETTS AVE NW #1001 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4200 MASSACHUSETTS AVE NW #1001 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4200 MASSACHUSETTS AVE NW #1001 is pet friendly.
Does 4200 MASSACHUSETTS AVE NW #1001 offer parking?
Yes, 4200 MASSACHUSETTS AVE NW #1001 offers parking.
Does 4200 MASSACHUSETTS AVE NW #1001 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4200 MASSACHUSETTS AVE NW #1001 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4200 MASSACHUSETTS AVE NW #1001 have a pool?
Yes, 4200 MASSACHUSETTS AVE NW #1001 has a pool.
Does 4200 MASSACHUSETTS AVE NW #1001 have accessible units?
No, 4200 MASSACHUSETTS AVE NW #1001 does not have accessible units.
Does 4200 MASSACHUSETTS AVE NW #1001 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4200 MASSACHUSETTS AVE NW #1001 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Grand Parc
910 15th St NW
Washington, DC 20005
Union Place
200 K Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
Park Road Courts
1346 Park Rd NW
Washington, DC 20010
Reed Row
2101 Champlain St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Windermere Harrowgate
1825 & 1833 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
14W Apartments
1315 W St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Park Meridian
2637 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Geno Baroni
1414 V St NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University