4200 MASSACHUSETTS AVE NW #1001

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman elevator gym parking pool sauna tennis court

A wonderful one bedroom unit in the elegant Foxhall/#WesleyHeights Condominiums The Condominium is a premier building with #upscale #luxuryamenities is #petfriendlybuilding nestled within seven acres of lush landscaped grounds, in the Wesley Heights neighborhood of Washington, DC. It is located 15 minutes from downtown, and 5 minutes from Georgetown. The complex is within easy walking distance of stores, restaurants, banks, coffee and gourmet shops, supermarkets and more inc. Glover Archibald hiking trails. This unit comes with surface parking, which the complex has ample spaces; owner paid condo fee Includes: All Utilities, basic cable service, and the building's amenities inc: 24 Hour Security and Front Desk, Gatekeeper at the security gate and Doorman, Professional Maintenance, plus Indoor Pool, Saunas, Tennis Courts, Fitness Rooms and this particular unit comes with extra storage. You'll love making this your home. #4200Massachusettsave709 #Petfriendlybuilding #luxuryamenities #theresakimrealestate