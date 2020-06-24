All apartments in Washington
420 8th Street Nw
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

420 8th Street Nw

420 8th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

420 8th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20004
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
gym
pool
concierge
doorman
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
business center
concierge
courtyard
doorman
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
media room
*Price varies by duration of stay:

12+ month lease: $3,390* / mo
6 to 12 month lease: $3,690* / mo
2 to 6 month lease: $4,290* / mo
1 to 2 month lease: $4,890/ mo

* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.

This beautifully furnished 1 bedroom apartment in Penn Quarter, is available and ideal for mid to long-term stays (1-12+ months). (ID #WDC05)

Key features

-Designer and custom made furniture
-Full kitchen equipment
-Quality 5-star hotel mattress, linen & towels
-Wide-screen TV, wifi speaker, coffee maker
-In-unit washer & dryer

Support & Services

-Access to our mobile app
-Maintenance
-Cleaning and laundry on demand
-Bills Handling

Building

-Courtyard
-Swimming Pool
-Fitness Center
-Hot tub
-Business Center
-Concierge Service
-24-Hour Front Desk
-Doorman
-Parking garage

Location & POI Distance

This furnished apartment is located in Penn Quarter, in the East End of Downtown Washington, D.C. A cool collection of museums, theaters, restaurants, and retail make the area one of the citys most engaging districts. Throughout the year, Capital One Arena, home to the Washington Capitals, Wizards and Mystics hosts an all-star lineup of concerts. Penn Quarter is known for the popular farmers market, wine and art festivals it offers. For culture-lovers, the Newseum is the ideal place to visit during the weekends. This high-tech museum exploring journalisms past, present & future via interactive exhibits & films is one of Penn Quarters highlights since 2008.

Building amenities may have an extra cost.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 8th Street Nw have any available units?
420 8th Street Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 420 8th Street Nw have?
Some of 420 8th Street Nw's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 8th Street Nw currently offering any rent specials?
420 8th Street Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 8th Street Nw pet-friendly?
No, 420 8th Street Nw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 420 8th Street Nw offer parking?
Yes, 420 8th Street Nw offers parking.
Does 420 8th Street Nw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 420 8th Street Nw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 8th Street Nw have a pool?
Yes, 420 8th Street Nw has a pool.
Does 420 8th Street Nw have accessible units?
No, 420 8th Street Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 420 8th Street Nw have units with dishwashers?
No, 420 8th Street Nw does not have units with dishwashers.
