420 8th Street Nw

Amenities

in unit laundry garage gym pool concierge doorman

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities business center concierge courtyard doorman gym parking pool garage hot tub internet access media room

*Price varies by duration of stay:



12+ month lease: $3,390* / mo

6 to 12 month lease: $3,690* / mo

2 to 6 month lease: $4,290* / mo

1 to 2 month lease: $4,890/ mo



* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.



This beautifully furnished 1 bedroom apartment in Penn Quarter, is available and ideal for mid to long-term stays (1-12+ months). (ID #WDC05)



Key features



-Designer and custom made furniture

-Full kitchen equipment

-Quality 5-star hotel mattress, linen & towels

-Wide-screen TV, wifi speaker, coffee maker

-In-unit washer & dryer



Support & Services



-Access to our mobile app

-Maintenance

-Cleaning and laundry on demand

-Bills Handling



Building



-Courtyard

-Swimming Pool

-Fitness Center

-Hot tub

-Business Center

-Concierge Service

-24-Hour Front Desk

-Doorman

-Parking garage



Location & POI Distance



This furnished apartment is located in Penn Quarter, in the East End of Downtown Washington, D.C. A cool collection of museums, theaters, restaurants, and retail make the area one of the citys most engaging districts. Throughout the year, Capital One Arena, home to the Washington Capitals, Wizards and Mystics hosts an all-star lineup of concerts. Penn Quarter is known for the popular farmers market, wine and art festivals it offers. For culture-lovers, the Newseum is the ideal place to visit during the weekends. This high-tech museum exploring journalisms past, present & future via interactive exhibits & films is one of Penn Quarters highlights since 2008.



Building amenities may have an extra cost.