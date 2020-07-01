All apartments in Washington
42 HAMILTON STREET NW
42 HAMILTON STREET NW

42 Hamilton Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

42 Hamilton Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Fort Totten - Riggs Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
bbq/grill
**MOVE IN READY ROWHOUSE** Welcome Home to this Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3. 0 bath rowhouse w/hardwood floors & updated Kitchen w/ breakfast nook. Home features approximately 2300+ sq ft of living area, huge living room, formal dining room, & more. You can step outside to the deep backyard that has a patio, huge deck & off street parking for 4 cars on the parking pad. The backyard is great for entertaining your guests; while barbecuing in the Spring/Summer months. The basement features a huge rec room w/ 1 bedroom & 1 full bathroom. Enjoy amenities of Petworth, from summer jazz concerts to acclaimed restaurants. Nature lovers will relish nearby Rock Creek Park. This home is just a very short walk to the Fort Totten Metro & many bus routes surround home (.5 miles / Yellow Green & Red Line). You are still not too far from Takoma Park & MD Route 650 to the Beltway. Hurry!! This won't last long!!! **SECTION 8 WELCOMED**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 HAMILTON STREET NW have any available units?
42 HAMILTON STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 42 HAMILTON STREET NW have?
Some of 42 HAMILTON STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42 HAMILTON STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
42 HAMILTON STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 HAMILTON STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 42 HAMILTON STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 42 HAMILTON STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 42 HAMILTON STREET NW offers parking.
Does 42 HAMILTON STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42 HAMILTON STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 HAMILTON STREET NW have a pool?
No, 42 HAMILTON STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 42 HAMILTON STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 42 HAMILTON STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 42 HAMILTON STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42 HAMILTON STREET NW has units with dishwashers.

