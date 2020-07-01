42 HAMILTON STREET NW

Amenities

**MOVE IN READY ROWHOUSE** Welcome Home to this Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3. 0 bath rowhouse w/hardwood floors & updated Kitchen w/ breakfast nook. Home features approximately 2300+ sq ft of living area, huge living room, formal dining room, & more. You can step outside to the deep backyard that has a patio, huge deck & off street parking for 4 cars on the parking pad. The backyard is great for entertaining your guests; while barbecuing in the Spring/Summer months. The basement features a huge rec room w/ 1 bedroom & 1 full bathroom. Enjoy amenities of Petworth, from summer jazz concerts to acclaimed restaurants. Nature lovers will relish nearby Rock Creek Park. This home is just a very short walk to the Fort Totten Metro & many bus routes surround home (.5 miles / Yellow Green & Red Line). You are still not too far from Takoma Park & MD Route 650 to the Beltway. Hurry!! This won't last long!!! **SECTION 8 WELCOMED**