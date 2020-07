Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated ice maker microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Make this recently renovated condo in Petworth your new home! High end appointments compliment this spacious, open plan condominium. Enjoy the conveniences such as Metro, multiple bus lines, as well as great new restaurants, bars, and shopping, while enjoying the serenity of a very intimate neighborhood just a few blocks from the excitement and action.