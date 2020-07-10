416 13TH STREET SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

In the heart of the newly built Buchanan Park on Capitol Hill, this four-story, 1920 SF townhouse has three bedrooms, den, and 4 1/2 baths. The spacious garage makes parking easy and allows for ample extra storage. The amazing roof deck with gas grill is the perfect spot for a cup of coffee or a quiet place to end your day. White oak flooring and large windows make this an inviting and airy home. The eat-in kitchen, with Bosch appliances and double oven, is perfect for entertaining. This home sits across from a recreation field and just two blocks from the Harris Teeter and the Potomac Ave. Metro station on the central Blue/Orange/Silver line. DC's newest Safeway will be opening around the corner later this summer. The unit is minutes away from all of the Hill's hot spots~an easy stroll to Lincoln Park, delicious restaurants, Barracks Row and Eastern Market. Walk or bike to Nationals Park and Navy Yard, or jump on the Anacostia River Trail in just minutes.