416 13TH STREET SE
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:34 AM

416 13TH STREET SE

416 13th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

416 13th Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
In the heart of the newly built Buchanan Park on Capitol Hill, this four-story, 1920 SF townhouse has three bedrooms, den, and 4 1/2 baths. The spacious garage makes parking easy and allows for ample extra storage. The amazing roof deck with gas grill is the perfect spot for a cup of coffee or a quiet place to end your day. White oak flooring and large windows make this an inviting and airy home. The eat-in kitchen, with Bosch appliances and double oven, is perfect for entertaining. This home sits across from a recreation field and just two blocks from the Harris Teeter and the Potomac Ave. Metro station on the central Blue/Orange/Silver line. DC's newest Safeway will be opening around the corner later this summer. The unit is minutes away from all of the Hill's hot spots~an easy stroll to Lincoln Park, delicious restaurants, Barracks Row and Eastern Market. Walk or bike to Nationals Park and Navy Yard, or jump on the Anacostia River Trail in just minutes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 416 13TH STREET SE have any available units?
416 13TH STREET SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 416 13TH STREET SE have?
Some of 416 13TH STREET SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 416 13TH STREET SE currently offering any rent specials?
416 13TH STREET SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 416 13TH STREET SE pet-friendly?
No, 416 13TH STREET SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 416 13TH STREET SE offer parking?
Yes, 416 13TH STREET SE offers parking.
Does 416 13TH STREET SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 416 13TH STREET SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 416 13TH STREET SE have a pool?
No, 416 13TH STREET SE does not have a pool.
Does 416 13TH STREET SE have accessible units?
No, 416 13TH STREET SE does not have accessible units.
Does 416 13TH STREET SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 416 13TH STREET SE has units with dishwashers.

