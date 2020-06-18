All apartments in Washington
415 Woodcrest Drive
415 Woodcrest Drive

415 Woodcrest Drive Southeast · (571) 397-1071
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
415 Woodcrest Drive Southeast, Washington, DC 20032
Congress Heights

pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
media room
Room for rent in home with other people call $800- Water Riddle 571-397-1071 - MUST CALL ONLY WALTER +1 (571) 397-1071
415 Woodcrest Drive Washington DC 20032
If you are interested in the room for rent in an house with other roommates 415 Woodcrest Drive Washington DC 20032 call or text Walter Riddle 571-397-1071 woodcrestdrse@gmail.com Located across from Ballou High School in SE, Woodcrest Dr is within walking distance of the Congress Heights metro station, a Capital Bikeshare, and minutes from shops such as Target, Ross, and AMC Movie Theaters. . Utilities will be split equally been all tenants. The landlord will provide internet services. The property is available for immediate move-in. Primary leasing agreements will last one (1) calendar year from signing leasing agreement with options for alternative leasing agreements available. Security deposit and first months rent are due at signing. There is one tenet in the residence serving as the super, for any problems that may arise at the property. Unfortunately, we are not accepting pets at this time. We are LGBTQ+ friendly.

Lease Details: 1 year and 6-month contracts available
Townhouse--- No pets allowed--Garage-Attached--Laundry only call Walter Water Riddle
571-397-1071

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5549365)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 Woodcrest Drive have any available units?
415 Woodcrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 415 Woodcrest Drive have?
Some of 415 Woodcrest Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 Woodcrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
415 Woodcrest Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 Woodcrest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 415 Woodcrest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 415 Woodcrest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 415 Woodcrest Drive does offer parking.
Does 415 Woodcrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 415 Woodcrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 Woodcrest Drive have a pool?
No, 415 Woodcrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 415 Woodcrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 415 Woodcrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 415 Woodcrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 415 Woodcrest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
