Room for rent in home with other people call $800- Water Riddle 571-397-1071 - MUST CALL ONLY WALTER +1 (571) 397-1071

415 Woodcrest Drive Washington DC 20032

If you are interested in the room for rent in an house with other roommates 415 Woodcrest Drive Washington DC 20032 call or text Walter Riddle 571-397-1071 woodcrestdrse@gmail.com Located across from Ballou High School in SE, Woodcrest Dr is within walking distance of the Congress Heights metro station, a Capital Bikeshare, and minutes from shops such as Target, Ross, and AMC Movie Theaters. . Utilities will be split equally been all tenants. The landlord will provide internet services. The property is available for immediate move-in. Primary leasing agreements will last one (1) calendar year from signing leasing agreement with options for alternative leasing agreements available. Security deposit and first months rent are due at signing. There is one tenet in the residence serving as the super, for any problems that may arise at the property. Unfortunately, we are not accepting pets at this time. We are LGBTQ+ friendly.



Lease Details: 1 year and 6-month contracts available

Townhouse--- No pets allowed--Garage-Attached--Laundry only call Walter Water Riddle

571-397-1071



No Pets Allowed



