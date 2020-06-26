411 QUINCY STREET NW

Amenities

NEW LISTING! Massive all brick Wardman-style Petworth row house with huge backyard and off street parking! This incredible 3 bed, 2.5 bath row house features a spacious front-facing living room accented by a handsome fireplace and elegant crown molding. The property's living room passes through to a stately central dining room which then leads further back to a lovely rear sun room. The kitchen comes complete with plenty of cabinet space, granite countertops, dishwasher, microwave, and gas range. Upstairs you'll find a spacious front-facing bedroom large enough to comfortably fit a queen size bed and couch. The front bedroom suite also features its own half bath. Centering the property's 2nd floor you'll find a larger shared full bathroom with mirrored medicine cabinet and floor-to-ceiling tile. The rear of the property includes another sizable bedroom passing through to bonus sun & sitting rooms perfect for use as a home office, nursery, guest bedroom, or extra storage space. The property's lower level is home to a fully equipped English basement with its own updated full bath and compact kitchen which sports granite countertops. Additional highlights include: basement laundry closet with premium washer / dryer, attic storage space, and two off-street parking spaces. Outside, enjoy the benefits of Petworth porch culture! Not to mention the huge backyard with deck - a great space for outdoor dinners and entertaining. Parking is easy on this block but public transportation is also a breeze. The Petworth Metro is just a few short blocks away along with the Georgia Ave bus lines. Walk to Yes!! Organic Market, the Petworth Library, Red Rocks Pizza, Sala Thai, Qualia Coffee, Wonderland, and more. A security deposit equal to one month's rent is required upon signing the lease. Tenants are responsible for gas, electric, and water. Sorry, no pets