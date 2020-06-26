All apartments in Washington
411 QUINCY STREET NW
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:23 PM

411 QUINCY STREET NW

411 Quincy Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

411 Quincy Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
NEW LISTING! Massive all brick Wardman-style Petworth row house with huge backyard and off street parking! This incredible 3 bed, 2.5 bath row house features a spacious front-facing living room accented by a handsome fireplace and elegant crown molding. The property's living room passes through to a stately central dining room which then leads further back to a lovely rear sun room. The kitchen comes complete with plenty of cabinet space, granite countertops, dishwasher, microwave, and gas range. Upstairs you'll find a spacious front-facing bedroom large enough to comfortably fit a queen size bed and couch. The front bedroom suite also features its own half bath. Centering the property's 2nd floor you'll find a larger shared full bathroom with mirrored medicine cabinet and floor-to-ceiling tile. The rear of the property includes another sizable bedroom passing through to bonus sun & sitting rooms perfect for use as a home office, nursery, guest bedroom, or extra storage space. The property's lower level is home to a fully equipped English basement with its own updated full bath and compact kitchen which sports granite countertops. Additional highlights include: basement laundry closet with premium washer / dryer, attic storage space, and two off-street parking spaces. Outside, enjoy the benefits of Petworth porch culture! Not to mention the huge backyard with deck - a great space for outdoor dinners and entertaining. Parking is easy on this block but public transportation is also a breeze. The Petworth Metro is just a few short blocks away along with the Georgia Ave bus lines. Walk to Yes!! Organic Market, the Petworth Library, Red Rocks Pizza, Sala Thai, Qualia Coffee, Wonderland, and more. A security deposit equal to one month's rent is required upon signing the lease. Tenants are responsible for gas, electric, and water. Sorry, no pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 QUINCY STREET NW have any available units?
411 QUINCY STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 411 QUINCY STREET NW have?
Some of 411 QUINCY STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 QUINCY STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
411 QUINCY STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 QUINCY STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 411 QUINCY STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 411 QUINCY STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 411 QUINCY STREET NW offers parking.
Does 411 QUINCY STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 411 QUINCY STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 QUINCY STREET NW have a pool?
No, 411 QUINCY STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 411 QUINCY STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 411 QUINCY STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 411 QUINCY STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 411 QUINCY STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
