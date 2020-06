Amenities

coffee bar

Unit Amenities Property Amenities coffee bar

This beautiful three-bedroom home is situated on a charming street in Stanton Park, a family-friendly neighborhood just steps away from everything you need: grocery stores, local coffee shops, buzzing restaurants and shops. Walk or bike to Capitol Hill, or cruise over to Stanton Park itself - a historic green space loved by locals (and popular for picnics). And when you need to get around town, this home is just an 8-minute walk from Union Station and various metro stops.