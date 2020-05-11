All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 4103 18TH STREET NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
4103 18TH STREET NW
Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:23 AM

4103 18TH STREET NW

4103 18th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4103 18th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
Gorgeous single family home in the sought-after Crestwood neighborhood of Washington DC. The home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, hardwood floors throughout, Silestone counter tops, gas range, lots of windows for natural light, spacious bedrooms, fully-finished basement w/ bedroom and full bathroom for babysitter and/or au pair, deck, and the BIGGEST backyard you have ever seen w/ playground included! Perfect location to walking/bike trails in Rock Creek Park and minutes from public transportation!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4103 18TH STREET NW have any available units?
4103 18TH STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4103 18TH STREET NW have?
Some of 4103 18TH STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4103 18TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
4103 18TH STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4103 18TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 4103 18TH STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4103 18TH STREET NW offer parking?
No, 4103 18TH STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 4103 18TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4103 18TH STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4103 18TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 4103 18TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 4103 18TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 4103 18TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4103 18TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4103 18TH STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

301M
301 M Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024
Hendrix
1326 Florida Avenue Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
Pleasant Hills Apartments
4510 2nd St NE
Washington, DC 20011
Empire Apartments
2000 F St NW
Washington, DC 20052
Monroe Tower
3501 13th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
The Rodman
3002 Rodman St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Meridian on First
1000 1st Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
The Parkwest
2929 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University