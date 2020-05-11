4103 18TH STREET NW

Amenities

Gorgeous single family home in the sought-after Crestwood neighborhood of Washington DC. The home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, hardwood floors throughout, Silestone counter tops, gas range, lots of windows for natural light, spacious bedrooms, fully-finished basement w/ bedroom and full bathroom for babysitter and/or au pair, deck, and the BIGGEST backyard you have ever seen w/ playground included! Perfect location to walking/bike trails in Rock Creek Park and minutes from public transportation!