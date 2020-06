Amenities

Sunny English basement 1-bedroom located in downtown Washington D.C. Private entrance, modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, full bathroom, and laundry area with own washer/dryer. Fully furnished with cookware, dishes, cutlery, linens, and other basic home necessities. Three blocks to metro, grocery store, restaurants, gym, and other amenities. Close proximity to Chinatown, the National Mall, and Smithsonian museums.