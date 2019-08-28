4063 GRANT STREET NE

Amenities

Steps from Minnesota Ave Metro Station (Orange Line, X2). Lovely two bedroom apartment in up and coming Deanwood neighborhood. Home boasts a living room, breakfast nook, updated kitchen, washer/dryer, Air Conditioning, front/back yards and plenty of street parking. Pick your neighbor (both upstairs and downstairs units are available). Walk to Safeway, library, banks (Chase, Citi, BofA), restaurants (Sala Thai, Denny's, McDonald's, Wendy's). Bike, walk or run the Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens and Park. One stop away from the Deanwood Recreation Center/Natatorium. Walking distance to Benning Road Metro (Blue Line, X9), and 10 minute drive to the 295 (Costco and Lowe's). Housing Choice Voucher Program recipients welcomed.