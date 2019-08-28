All apartments in Washington
4063 GRANT STREET NE
Last updated April 12 2019 at 9:34 AM

4063 GRANT STREET NE

4063 Grant Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Washington
Benning
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

4063 Grant Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20019
Benning

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Steps from Minnesota Ave Metro Station (Orange Line, X2). Lovely two bedroom apartment in up and coming Deanwood neighborhood. Home boasts a living room, breakfast nook, updated kitchen, washer/dryer, Air Conditioning, front/back yards and plenty of street parking. Pick your neighbor (both upstairs and downstairs units are available). Walk to Safeway, library, banks (Chase, Citi, BofA), restaurants (Sala Thai, Denny's, McDonald's, Wendy's). Bike, walk or run the Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens and Park. One stop away from the Deanwood Recreation Center/Natatorium. Walking distance to Benning Road Metro (Blue Line, X9), and 10 minute drive to the 295 (Costco and Lowe's). Housing Choice Voucher Program recipients welcomed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

