405 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NE
Last updated August 4 2019 at 3:01 AM

405 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NE

405 Rhode Island Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

405 Rhode Island Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Eckington

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This is a wonderfully upgraded unit. it is located in Eckington, and it walking distance from The Rhode Island Ave Subway Station. It is convenient to downtown, shopping and fine dining. The unit is a must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NE have any available units?
405 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 405 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NE currently offering any rent specials?
405 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NE pet-friendly?
No, 405 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 405 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NE offer parking?
No, 405 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NE does not offer parking.
Does 405 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 405 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NE have a pool?
No, 405 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NE does not have a pool.
Does 405 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NE have accessible units?
No, 405 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 405 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 405 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 405 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 405 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NE does not have units with air conditioning.

